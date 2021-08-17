Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the Livingston Future 5 award July 30.
The announcement coincides with the Chamber’s Livingston Young Professionals annual meeting, which also showcased previous Future 5 recipient, Mayor Jonathan “JT” Taylor, from the town of Livingston, as the keynote speaker.
Winners of the Livingston Future 5 include:
Alli Castle, Homekey Mortgage
Castle lives, works and volunteers in Livingston Parish. She is a mortgage loan officer, with her eye on finishing her master's degree. She is a member of several organizations and volunteers at a food bank, church and fundraises for wounded police Officer Nick Tullier. She juggles a family, career, volunteer time and community.
Nikki Sykora, Quality Engineering and Surveying
Sykora's career highlights include convincing her employer to undergo a software system change that has brought positive strides and innovation to the business. She volunteers her time as a T-ball coach and at one day options such as LYP community service opportunities and students against destructive decisions. She has plans within her industry to continue personal and professional growth.
Brittany Kenney, South Haven Realty LLC
Kenney started her real estate brokerage at the end of 2020 and today has nine people working with her. She won the Baton Rouge Real estate producers Rising Star Award and is consistently in the top 10% of real estate agents in the area. She is engaged in service to our military families and has a personal story in regards to military families. According to her sister, who nominated her, “Regardless of life’s adversities, Brittany remains a positive influence and is everyone’s biggest cheerleader."
Leah Smith, Fika Skon and SLU
Smith held a position at Livingston Parish school system for over 17 years where she eventually oversaw the school food service program. She took charge by saving funds, writing grants and making the program efficient and effective. In August, she accepted a position as an instructor at Southeastern Louisiana University. In addition, she obtained an esthetician certification, started a small business and is owner of a skin care boutique. She stays involved in business and professional programs and committees through the chamber.
Jeffrey Jones, Empower 225
For Jones, community service is an important part of his life. His list of projects includes six community outreaches, 200 meals, a restoration project, work with psychiatric patients and other volunteer efforts. His professional role is similar as it leads him to minister at the Livingston Parish Detention Center, a specialty center. He is part of My Community Cares.