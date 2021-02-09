The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recognized local Businesses of the Year on Jan. 29, at its annual meeting and awards luncheon. Winners were chosen for leadership in the business community and dedication and impact in Livingston Parish.
Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce President and CEO April Wehrs said the awards help highlight the important role that businesses play in the community.
“Innovative, growing businesses serving and engaged in Livingston Parish make a huge impact on the parish, and we want to celebrate your successes," she said. "Our parish and all benefit from working together for better business and a better community. Being selected as a Business of the Year means your company is dedicated to the prosperity of our parish.”
The 2020 Businesses of the Year are:
Large Business of the Year — First Guaranty Bank
The Large Business of the Year Award was presented to First Guaranty Bank. This award is presented to a large business based on business growth, innovation, customer care, and community give back.
Small Business of the Year — Bankston Law Firm, LLC
The Small Business of the Year Award was presented to Bankston Law Firm LLC. This award recognizes that small businesses have challenges and opportunities that are unique to the independent business sector, yet they tackle the same areas of excellence as larger businesses.
New Business of the Year Award — HomeKey Mortgage LLC
The New Business of the Year Award was awarded to HomeKey Mortgage LLC and is presented to a startup business that shows significant success and business growth.
Community Impact Award — Livingston Parish Council on Aging
The Community Impact Award was awarded to Livingston Parish Council on Aging. This award recognizes 501C3 social service type organizations for their work in addressing issues that directly impact citizens of Livingston Parish.
Member of the Year Award — Client Technology Services
The Member of the Year Award recipient Client Technology Services, led by owner Steve Bernard, was selected because of its dedication and commitment in assisting the chamber’s role to serve the business community through this tough year.
Chairman’s Award — Back 2 Work Taskforce
The Chairman’s Award is presented annually at the chair's discretion. The Back 2 Work Taskforce was awarded for actively advocating on behalf of business and connecting resources for citizens in Livingston Parish. Getting business back to business is their main priority.
The annual meeting featured Mike O'Neal, owner of Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill, as the keynote speaker. O'Neal discussed being a successful business owner and shared his secrets to becoming a resilient business.
Livingston Parish Chamber 2020 Chairman of the Board Todd Caruso passed the gavel to 2021 Chairman of the Board Thomas "Trey" Sanders III, who was sworn into the position by Judge Jerry Denton.
For information about the Businesses of the Year or other programs of the chamber, visit the Livingston Parish Chamber website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org.