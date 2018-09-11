LIVINGSTON — The wife of the French Settlement police chief pleaded no contest to a drunken driving charge Tuesday morning in exchange for a term of probation.

Tammy Brignac was arrested in February after she pulled up behind the village's police department drunk then sped away when law enforcement officers came to see what was going on, according to police reports.

Brignac pleaded no contest to one count of first-offense driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license. Livingston Parish Assistant District Attorney Chris Edwards dropped charges of resisting an officer, fleeing an officer and speeding.

Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Jeff Johnson sentenced Brignac to a two-year term of probation, a suspended 6-month prison term and fees. As a special term of her probation, she is not allowed to operate a motor vehicle.

Over the winter, village officials questioned why she had been seen driving a village police car.

