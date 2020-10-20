The Walker City Council on Oct. 12 unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jimmy Watson to enter into an agreement with the state Department of Transportation and Development for the widening and improvement of drainage of Aydell Lane from La. 447 east to Park Lane.
The city’s Chief of Operations Jamie Etheridge said the decision to make the improvements to Aydell Lane was triggered by the construction of the new Walker City Hall on Aydell Lane. The three-story building that will house the city’s administrative offices is slated for completion early next year. Etheridge said that concerns with increased traffic on Aydell Lane when the new city hall opens had been raised by residents of the area. Residents also wanted improved access from Aydell Lane onto busy La. 447 when additional traffic is generated by the new city hall.
Etheridge said that under the agreement, Aydell Lane would be widened to two 10-foot lanes and that subsurface drainage would be installed along that section of the lane where the widening is provided.
He said the city had hoped to widen a bridge over Dumpling Creek along the same roadway but that the expense of replacing the bridge was prohibitive.
Among the city’s scheduled road projects was a three-phase plan for improvements to Pendarvis Road, Etheridge said, adding that Phase I of that project had been completed and the city had decided to shift road work from the Pendarvis project to Peak Lane when the Livingston Parish branch of the Northshore Technical College campus was completed in the area.
The Peak Lane project has been finished and at the same meeting Monday the council approved a resolution accepting that the Peak Lane project had been successfully completed and that the city had resumed maintenance of the road.
With the Peak Lane work finished, Etheridge said, a decision was made to move the Aydell Lane proposal ahead of the last two phases of the Pendarvis project. “We have not abandoned the Pendarvis work and we will complete those improvements later,” he said.
Etheridge said the city has already addressed part of the problem with traffic in the Aydell Lane area of the new city hall by the construction of a new road on the west side of the building through the Stein Home and Yard business that is directly south of the city hall. That road, which has been completed but is not yet open to through traffic, offers a second entrance to La. 447.
Etheridge said the request for improvements to Aydell Lane has been made through DOTD and the Capital Regional Planning Commission acting in its capacity as the Metropolitan Planning Organization. He said that a “rough estimate” of the cost for the Aydell Lane work would be $800,000 with the state, utilizing federal money, paying for 80% of the work and the city paying for the remaining 20%. The agreement states, “this project is not a grant but reimbursement and disbursement of eligible expenditures as provided by the agreement.” Federal funds are appropriated out of the Highway Trust Fund and are administered by the state DOTD.
DOTD will prepare construction proposals, advertise for and receive bids for the work and award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder. Construction contracts will be prepared by DOTD after the award of the contract. No date has been set for when DOTD will begin the design process.
Watson said residents and business interests in the area will be given an opportunity to offer their opinions and suggestions on the Aydell Lane project. He said DOTD is studying possible ways to improve access to La. 447 when the new city hall is open. He added that several ideas about ways to improve traffic flow along La. 447 and nearby U.S. Highway 190, also referred to as Florida Boulevard, are being considered.
Etheridge said DOTD had planned to perform a traffic count on those two thoroughfares, the most raveled in the city, but “the coronavirus happened and that traffic study had to be postponed. We are still hoping to eventually get an accurate traffic count in our city so that we can come up with a final report on what improvements we can make in the future.”
At the same meeting, William Lawson, the city’s public works director, offered the council a report on recent drainage projects that were accomplished in the city. Lawson, utilizing pictures of completed drainage projects, explained that during Hurricane Delta Walker had received 4½ inches of rain and that areas of the city that had had problems with drainage in the past had remained dry during the recent rains. He said that 25 newly installed Sewer Sentry manhole covers had worked very well and that what he termed as “hard work installing the culverts had paid off.”
Lawson said that over the past several weeks, city crews have installed larger culverts where needed and cleaned and deepened ditches. He also said that parish crews from the Gravity Drainage District had cleared an area with the result that drainage had been improved considerably.