This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
Sentence given on pornography charges
After previously pleading no contest to 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 years of age, Brad Phillips appeared before Judge William Dykes in Amite for sentencing on Aug. 4.
The defense counsel moved for a continuance on sentencing measures; however, Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio, representing the State of Louisiana, argued for the defendant to be remanded into custody as there is no legal grounds or reason for a continuance.
Judge William Dykes ordered Phillips to serve 10 years at hard labor. Phillips was ordered to register as a sex offender.
Sentence given on armed robbery
Also sentenced was Kalipp Lindsey, 25, of Hammond. Lindsey pleaded no contest to armed robbery, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and attempted armed robbery.
On Jan. 15, 2015, Hammond Police Department was dispatched to the Circle K on South Morrison in reference to an armed robbery. Officers were advised that the store clerk had been robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. The victim advised the suspect had fled on foot. Police were patrolling the area when officers observed a vehicle committing several traffic violations. A traffic stop was initiated. The suspect was located within the vehicle along with 3.8 grams of cocaine.
On Aug. 1, 2016, Hammond Police Department was dispatched in reference to an attempted armed robbery that had occurred on Live Oak Street. Upon arrival to the scene, officers learned Lindsey and the victim arranged to meet for a sale. Lindsey tried to rob the victim at gunpoint during the time of the exchange. Lindsey was rearrested and transported to the Hammond City Jail.
Judge Brian Ables sentenced Lindsey to 15 years. Time is to be served concurrently. Two years of the sentence is to be served without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Results from Aug. 2, before Judge William Dykes in Livingston:
Michelle Anderson: 35; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery second offense — household member and two counts of violation of a protective order. She was sentenced to one year. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Brett Cuti: 21; of French Settlement; pleaded no contest to four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
David Demars: 21; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to two counts of simple burglary and possession of marijuana/THC. He was sentenced to five years. Time is to be served concurrently. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
Steven Dixon: 29; of Walker; pleaded no contest to possession/dealing in unregistered/illegally transferred weapons and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced seven years. Five years of the sentence is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Heather Hollie: 42; of Ponchatoula; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and introducing/possessing contraband in any municipal/parish prison/jail. She was sentenced to one year. Time is to be served concurrently. She received credit for time served.
Amber Lane: 37; of Walker; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Ellis Merchant III: 28; of Denham Springs; pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal use/possession/control of weapon — controlled dangerous substance, aggravated flight from an officer, two counts of attempted disarming of a peace officer, two counts of theft under $1,000, illegal possession of stolen things, and resisting a police officer with force/violence. He was sentenced to nine years. Five years of the sentence is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He received credit for time served.
Amanda Rabalais: 32; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, domestic abuse battery — first offense — household member, simple criminal damage to property under $1,000, and possession of drug paraphernalia — first offense. She was sentenced to one year. Time is to be served concurrently.
Brandon Piper: 32; of Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to three years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
James Webb Jr.: 47; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/ possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, and distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to four years. He received credit for time served.
Paige Wilson: 29; of French Settlement; pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more but less than $5,000, driving while intoxicated — first offense, resisting an officer, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property under $1,000, and battery of a health care professional. He was sentenced to three years. Forty-eight hours of the sentence is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine along with court costs, fees, and restitution.
Results from Aug. 3, before Judge Erika Sledge in Amite:
Junwa Broadway: 43; of Albany; pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — third offense. He was sentenced to one year. He received credit for time served.
Daeshawn Deal: 19; of Roseland; pleaded no contest to aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered. He was sentenced to one year. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Christopher Harrison: 30; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to possession of heroin and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to four years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay court costs and fees.
Eddie Jackson Jr.; 54; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He is to be sentenced on Oct. 20. He is ordered to pay restitution.
Michael Livers: 22; of Ponchatoula; pleaded no contest to cruelty to juveniles. He was sentenced to three years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $300 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from Aug. 3, before Judge Brian Abels in Amite:
Donald Conley Jr.: 52; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Kenneth Allbritton: 41; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder, five counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana/THC/synthetic cannabinoids, and illegal use/possession/control of weapons — crime of violence/controlled dangerous substance. He is to be sentenced on Sept. 1.
Results from Aug. 4, before Judge William Dykes in Livingston:
Ethan Cummings: 24; of Ponchatoula; pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to four years. Time is to be served consecutively with any other time being served. He received credit for time served.
Hien Ho: 48; of Ponchatoula; pleaded no contest to four counts of simple burglary. He was sentenced to three years. The sentenced was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees. A restitution hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Michael Muse: 30; of Roseland; pleaded no contest to possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.