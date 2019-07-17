HAMMOND — Risk factors linking heart disease and diabetes will be explored at a free meeting, sponsored by North Oaks Diabetes Education.
The meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 in the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center, within North Oaks Diagnostic Center at 15837 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, Hammond. No physician referral or preregistration are required.
North Oaks Cardiology Clinic Nurse Practitioner Charlie Shelton will offer tips on how diabetes patients can identify and reduce the risk factors associated with heart disease. Time for participants to share their own experiences, tips, ideas and concerns with others is planned.
North Oaks Diabetes Education offers group meetings on a monthly basis to discuss insights on current health topics to help participants live their healthiest lives. The meetings are free and open to those with diabetes, their family and friends.
For information about upcoming meetings, call the North Oaks Education Department at (985) 230-5723 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays or visit www.northoaks.org/diabetes.