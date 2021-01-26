DENHAM SPRINGS — At the opening of its latest exhibit on Jan. 16, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish named jewelry designer Cherie Ducote-Breaux as its Artist of the Year.
Liz Harmon, immediate past president of the arts council, presented the award to Ducote-Breaux at the opening of the exhibit, “A Salute to the New Year — New Beginnings 2021,” that features the works of eight Livingston Parish artists. The event also marked the introduction of Ken Crotwell as the new president of the arts council.
Photographer Kristine Stone was awarded the Kathy Reeves Scholarship, an annual award given in honor of the late Kathy Reeves who was an acclaimed photographer. Stone was unable to attend the award ceremony because of an illness. Stone specializes in food photography and her photographs have been included in a number of exhibits at the arts council gallery.
In making the presentation to Ducote-Breaux, Harmon said that not only has the jewelry designer been a part of many exhibits at the arts council gallery, she has also been a longtime member of the council’s board of directors and has made numerous contributions to the arts community in Livingston Parish.
Over the past seven years or so, Ducote-Breaux, through her “Sparkle and Shine Accessories” collection, has kept a variety of jewelry items on display at the council’s gallery. She creates earrings, necklaces, bracelets and specialty jewelry items using paper, stone, glass and wire wrapping beads to create original and distinctive jewelry accessories.
Artist of the year
Ducote-Breaux is especially recognized for her creations featuring paper beads. She said she came to create these special beads because she learned that she had an allergic reaction to metal jewelry.
“I enjoyed wearing jewelry, but the metal was an irritant, so I decided to try something else and when I learned about paper beads, I started making jewelry for myself and now for others," she said. "I just sit in front of the television and make beads … it’s something I enjoy and it has gone from being a hobby to something that is appreciated by others. I sell some of my jewelry so it is also somewhat profitable."
Ducote-Breaux works with scrapbook paper and wall paper to make her distinctive beads. She cuts the paper out in thin strips in a shape that will help define the type of bead she wants to make.
Using a special tool, a small, handled instrument with two long, thin tines on the end, to “spin” or twirl the small beads. As she winds the paper, she uses common “school glue” to bind the paper that is tightly wound. Once the beads have dried, she gives them a polyurethane coat to seal the bead.
“They are water resistant, but not waterproof,” she observes.
Her jewelry can be seen at the arts council gallery and for a limited time at the Walker-Denham Springs Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
The artist said she had enjoyed being creative for much of her life and had dabbled in other art forms but became serious about creating jewelry after leaving a job in the industrial sector. She said she learned some tips on making jewelry through membership in the former Baton Rouge Bead Society and through instructions found on the internet.
“Making jewelry led me to the Arts Council of Livingston Parish and this association has become a major part of my life," she said. "I enjoy being a member of the arts council because it gives me the opportunity to meet and learn from other artists in the area. I am always in awe of the diversity of talent that the arts council members have. It’s rewarding to be part of the arts council, a group that brings the arts to the people of Livingston Parish."
Vision for developing artists
Crotwell, of Denham Springs, returned to his hometown several years ago after a 25-year career in the restaurant business in Jackson, Mississippi. His family has owned and operated the James Drug Store for many years, and Crotwell said he came back to his hometown to help his family manage the drugstore.
“I have always been active in the community and have always appreciated the arts so when I came back to Denham Springs I decided to join the board of directors of the arts council. I grew up here, on nearby Range Avenue, and it just seemed that the arts council was a place where I could give something back to the place where I grew up,” he said.
Crotwell said the family drugstore had always been supportive of the arts, so his joining the art council was “a natural.”
“I love all art and the only award I ever won in my life was for a coloring I did in school a long time ago,” he laughed.
Continuing, he said, “Art means everything, especially to our children and youngsters. When you want to improve a community, it all starts with education and art should be a part of educating our children. All the arts — fine art, visual arts, performing arts — all have a place in the total education of a child. Young people do not know if they have artistic talent until they are given a chance to learn about art. Young people need to be exposed to the wonderful world of art so that they can be given the opportunity to know the joy of being creative,” he said.
Throughout the year, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish provides a variety of art classes for youngsters of all ages.
He said of art in general, “There are no rules … visual and performing artists can use their imagination to create so many wonderful things that bring a special quality of life to a community. It is important that our group continue its mission of bringing art to the people who live in this area.”
Crotwell said that during his time as council president he hopes to recruit more members to the council.
“Some of the people in this area are still recovering from the flood and then the coronavirus pandemic came along so maintaining membership in an organization is still a challenge for some," he said. "I would like to bring some of our people back. Of course, I want to help in continuing to bring an appreciation of the arts to the people. We have some really talented artists in our community, and I want to help showcase that talent. It is our responsibility to tell the story of the arts to the community."
Exhibition open through February
The current exhibit, which features the works of Jenny Bauer, Kerry Curtin, Mary Felder, Marita Gentry, Mary Harris, Amber Hilbun, Diane Scimeca and Ducote-Breaux, will be on display through the end of February.
The gallery is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Visitors to the gallery are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.