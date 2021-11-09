North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital offers free bimonthly meetings for stroke survivors and caregivers in a supportive environment to receive education and socialize with others.
Upcoming meetings will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the classroom at North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital, 1900 S. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, on Jan. 5, March 2 and May 4.
Registration is not needed, and bringing a lunch is encouraged.
Each meeting will cover a variety of topics on stroke care, giving attendees the ability to have discussions on areas such as successes and challenges over the last month; ways to deal with isolation/loneliness; communication issues; how mental health affects physical health; insurance and health care coverage; emergency preparedness; and therapy activities.
North Oaks Rehabilitation Services Inpatient Operations Manager Michael Williams said, “This is a chance for someone who needs specific assistance to ask the group and facilitators for help or ideas. For example, we may talk about hobbies that keep your mind and body busy, ways to move and keep active at home, recipes or diet recommendations or even emergency preparedness.”
COVID-19 safety measures applicable to health care settings will apply during the meeting as set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Louisiana.
For information about upcoming meetings, contact North Oaks Rehabilitation Services Inpatient Operations Michael Williams at (985) 230-5709 or email williamsmic@northoaks.org.