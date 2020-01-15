Amite Mayor Milton "Buddy" Bel, known for his commitment to the community, died unexpectedly Sunday several days after a fall at his home.
Bel, 74, had been the town's mayor since 2012 and had served as a city councilman for two terms in the 1990s and had served on the Tangipahoa Parish School Board. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the Marine Corps, and was a lifelong resident of Amite.
"He just really loved Amite and Tangipahoa Parish and was always looking for ways to help the community and local schools," Bel's daughter Megan Bel Miller said Wednesday.
Bel was in good health and had even presided over the council's Jan. 7 meeting, but later that night he fell and suffered head trauma in the Amite home he shared with wife, Claire.
He died Sunday of injuries sustained in the fall.
Miller said her father was very active. He had taken a family trip to Disney World before Christmas and made a road trip to Atlanta before the new year to watch LSU play in the Peach Bowl. He was heavily involved in town business and operated multiple commercial and residential properties he and his wife owned, including running Cabby's Restaurant for over 20 years.
Town administrator Pris DiLorenzo said Bel had just started the last year of his second term as mayor.
"He was very passionate about his community," she said. "He had a vision for growing Amite and he had several projects he was working on including a new road for some additional access to the town and some beautification work."
Mayor Pro Tem Rose Sumrall will serve in Bel's place until the board of aldermen appoints an interim mayor, which is expected to happen via special meeting in the coming weeks. DiLorenzo said that meeting had not yet been called as of Wednesday.
The appointee will likely serve as mayor until the general election in the fall.
The funeral service is scheduled Friday, with visitation from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Amite, followed by a graveside service at Amite Memorial Gardens. The family will hold a celebration of life reception after that at Blythewood Plantation.
He is survived by his wife and three daughters.
Miller said the public is welcome to attend the services.