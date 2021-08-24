Strength and conditioning coach Akeem Robinson has joined North Oaks Sports Performance as supervisor.
“Empowering athletes with the resources and motivation to realize the best version of themselves not only in their respective sport, but also in life is at the heart of my approach,” Robinson said.
Robinson brings more than 12 years of experience in the field to his new role with North Oaks Sports Performance. He most recently served as assistant strength and conditioning coach for Auburn University’s football program in Alabama.
Before that, he was director of athletic performance and an adjunct professor for the kinesiology department of Southeastern University Athletics in Lakeland, Florida. His previous experience includes: director of Olympic sports and director of sports psychology for New Mexico State University Athletics in Las Cruces; assistant strength and conditioning coach for the University of Missouri Athletics in Columbia; and assistant football and strength and conditioning coach for Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.
Robinson earned bachelor’s degrees in sociology and parks, recreation and tourism management with minors in communications and sociology from Clemson University in South Carolina.
He was a tight end for the Tigers football team, lettering every season and seeing play in four bowl games from 2005-2008. He went on to graduate from the University of Missouri in Columbia with a master’s degree in education with a concentration in positive coaching. Robinson is working toward a doctorate in strategic leadership through Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. In 2015, he first earned certification as a strength and conditioning coach.
North Oaks Sports Performance offers on-site strength and conditioning programs for Tangipahoa and Livingston Parish schools with plans to expand offerings to the community in the near future.