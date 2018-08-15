Parker Cloy, 16, is a Life Scout with Troop 97, which meets at Amite Baptist Church, Denham Springs.
A Scout for more than 10 years, Parker was looking for a service project to earn his Eagle status. "Scouting is about service to other people, so in order to become an Eagle Scout you have to select a project that will help the community. … It must be a project that gives you the opportunity to plan, develop and show leadership," he said.
"A friend's mom saw on Facebook that the Walker Animal Shelter needed equipment for the new dog park they were planning and thought it might be something that would meet the requirements of an Eagle project," he said.
Parker contacted the shelter, which provided him with details of what they sought.
He said considerations included stability, weather-resistance, safety and adjustability for the dogs. Between planning and building, the project took 59 hours.
“The dog agility jump was delivered to the Walker Animal Shelter on July 24, and the beneficiary signed off on my project report stating that I had met their expectations and done what I had committed to do. It felt good to know that I had helped them out and that the equipment will be used for fun and exercise by the dogs when the dog park is complete!”
The teen, who attends Denham Springs High School, said he now will submit his application to become an Eagle Scout. His twin brother, Peyton, earned the rank of Eagle in April. And the pair have worked as camp counselors at Camp Avondale in Clinton this summer.
About the camp experience he said, “Being away from home helped me become more social, more responsible, and I was able to have fun, too. It was a great experience, and the memories will last me a lifetime.”
He also described his journey through Scouts. “I've had many adventures in scouting and made lots of friends over the years. There are a lot of things I may never have seen or been exposed to if I had not gotten involved with scouting.”