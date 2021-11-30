The holiday season in historic downtown Denham Springs began with the lighting of the Old City Hall Museum on Friday and continued with the Christmas open house the next day.
Friday's event featured a surprise guest. The 2019 "American Idol" winner and Livingston Parish resident Laine Hardy performed a couple of his songs.
For visitors who are anticipating participating in events in the heart of the city, a full slate of events and activities remain in the weeks to come as the holiday season unfolds.
The 20th annual Chef’s Evening & Wine Tasting, a popular event, will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. Donna Jennings, executive director of Main Street Denham Springs, suggested that those who wish to participate order their $25 tickets at denhamspringsmainstreet.org. Shops will be open in the Antique Village, and those who purchase tickets can sample a wide variety of treats that are available in participating shops.
The next day, Friday, Dec. 3, the Christmas Night of Hope will commence at 7 p.m. on Railroad Avenue in front of Train Station Park. The Night of Hope will be a Christmas celebration with live music, a special message of hope, and communal prayer for our nation, state, city and each other.
“There will be goodie bags for the kids, hot chocolate, apple cider, festive snacks and plenty of beautiful Christmas lights for viewing. All of this is free so bring your friends and family, and join the celebration,” Jennings said.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Christmas Alive celebration will be held at 6 p.m. on the Train Station stage. Christmas Alive features a live enactment of the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. Live animals, featuring Bubbles the camel, will be on-site to add realism to the pageant. “In addition to the live nativity pageant, there will be plenty of food, music and entertainment,” Jennings said.
The annual Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, on Railroad Avenue in front of Train Station Park. In addition to the lighting of the tree, visitors will be treated to choir music, food and fun.
“Come watch the huge tree get lit up for Christmas at Train Station Park and enjoy an evening with family and friends as we continue our holiday activities,” Jennings said.
The Kiwanis Christmas Parade is the featured activity on Saturday, Dec. 11. The parade will roll at 2 p.m., following its usual route that takes it through the Antique Village At 6 p.m., the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Brass Christmas Ensemble will perform on the stage at Train Station Park.
During the Christmas season, LeChien Brewing Co. is accepting toys for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade. Those interested in donating toys can stop by during regular business hours.