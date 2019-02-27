Tickets are available for the 2019 Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The campaign aims to sell 10,500 tickets to raise $1,500,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The 3,400-square-foot house is being built by Alvarez Construction in the Rouzan community in Baton Rouge.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway benefits the life-saving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the world’s premier pediatric cancer research center.
A $100 ticket buys a chance to win this new home and other prizes. All tickets reserved by March 1 will be entered to win free groceries for a year, valued at $2,500, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation. Winners will be announced June 9 on WBRZ News 2.
Tickets can be reserved at dreamhome.org or by calling (800) 726-6409.