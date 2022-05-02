Residents of central Tangipahoa Parish and surrounding areas, many of whom trace their ancestry back to Italian immigrants who began moving into the area in the late 19th Century, were once again able to celebrate their heritage at the annual Italian Festival in Tickfaw April 22-24.
Veda Abene, co-director of the festival and publicity chairman, said organizers were thrilled to once again bring the Italian Festival back. "We could not hold our festival for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic so we were especially happy to once again hold this tribute to our ancestors who meant so much to the development of this area.”
The Italian Festival has been a fixture for 49 years and Abene said “this year was very important for our festival because we wanted to be able to start planning now for our anniversary next year. It was so exciting to welcome back so many people who have enjoyed the festival over the years. Many of our visitors remarked that they first attended the festival as children and are now coming back to bring their own children, and in some cases their grandchildren, to our festival. Family has always been a part of the Italian Festival and we had lots of families join us for the fun, food and music once again this year.”
She added that keeping the legacy of the Italian immigrants’ contributions to Tangipahoa Parish and the area is important to the descendants of those pioneers, many of whom came to the area to farm strawberries and other crops and manage dairies. “We owe our ancestors a debt of gratitude for leaving us with the rich heritage that they did and our festival is part of keeping that heritage alive,” she said.
The festival featured live music, carnival rides and many food booths, most reflecting the Italian inspired cuisine that was brought to the area more than a century ago.
The Italian Festival Parade opened day two. Featured in the parade was this year’s festival royalty. Reigning festival queen Bailey Fugarino was originally chosen at the pageant held in the spring of 2019. Because there were no festivals for the next two years, she has remained the queen and this year was finally able to participate in festival activities.
“I was chosen queen two years ago just before I graduated from high school and now I am a college student. Even though I had to wait for a festival, I have no regrets. The past two years have been wonderful. I visited with queens from other festivals all over Louisiana and participated in many other events as the queen of our festival. I have made friends, and memories, that will last a lifetime,” she said.
Perry McMenaman was the festival’s Grand Marshal and Debbi Trabona was the spaghetti queen. Serving as princess was Lark Jean Morales. Other festival royalty were Anniston Moore, Toddler Queen; Amelia Puma, T’Nincey Queen; Addie Rose Stevens, Petite Queen; Kynslee Lamonte, Tiny Queen; Addison Jones, Little Queen; Alexis Kliebert, Teen Queen; Avery Gnann, Junior Miss Queen; and Chloe Cormier, Deb Queen.
“We are just so grateful that we could bring our festival back this year. Our festival is always a great place to come and have a good time and celebrate a precious tradition. We like to say that for festival weekend, ‘everyone is Italian.’ It was just great to be able to continue a tradition that is almost 50 years old,” Abene said.