Live Oak head football coach Blane Westmoreland has felt like he was on a rollercoaster since being promoted from offensive line coach in December. Some of the ride-like experience was anticipated while much of it, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, unexpectedly left Westmoreland and his team in short supply of preparation time for this season.
Prepared or not, Live Oak got its first taste of non-practice action Friday when the Eagles traveled to St. Amant for a controlled scrimmage. Even during normal seasons, many teams look as if they are finding their way in a first scrimmage or a jamboree, and Live Oak fit that description against St. Amant.
Live Oak returns only five starters from last year’s squad that created a buzz with a 5-0 start. The Eagles went on to finish 6-4 before suffering a first-round playoff loss to district 4-5A rival Zachary. Now, limited by coronavirus mandates, Westmoreland has done what he can to forge an identity for a team filled with new starters.
“At times its been a fun rollercoaster but at other times its not,” he said. “I got the job and didn’t get a chance to see the team before we went out for Christmas break. Then we come back, I’ve got them for two months and then we’re out again. You hope in that two months that you got things going the way that you wanted.”
Uncertainty surrounding the season’s start, or if it would be played at all, also became an obstacle to overcome.
“It was a guessing game - are we gonna play, are we not gonna play,” Westmoreland said. “You’re trying to keep the faith and keep the kids motivated. (You tell them) ‘We’re going to play. I don’t know when but we’re going to play.’ That was one of the worst things because nobody really knew.”
The official start comes on Friday when Live Oak hosts West Feliciana. Against St. Amant, Live Oak showed it still has some growing to do.
The Eagles gave up a handful of long scoring plays while failing to produce any of their own. Limited somewhat by the format, Live Oak had difficulty establishing continuity. There were overthrown receivers, dropped passes and missed assignments - errors that Westmoreland feels his team can correct with more time to practice.
“(St. Amant) didn’t really didn’t sustain drives on us,” he said. “They scored on some quick-hitter type stuff, but defensively there were no long drives, which was what we were looking for. Offensively, we did okay, but we’ve got to find a way to get into our rhythm.”
Finding that rhythm will ride on the play of senior quarterback Brock Magee, who overthrew some of his passes early, and also saw several on-target passes dropped. The defense got sacks from linemen Logan Cooley and Lathan Hirschey, but gave up four touchdown plays of 50 yards or longer.
Live Oak looked to be a work in progress, but Westmoreland said it is right where it wants to be.
“I’m just glad for the kids to have an opportunity to come out and play. We get one scrimmage and eight games, but its something that these seniors and our other players deserve.”
Live Oak will accommodate approximately 800 fans when it hosts West Feliciana at 7 p.m. Friday. The total represents 25 percent of stadium capacity at the Eagles home field, with a portion of the tickets being made available to the visiting Saints.
“Our seniors will get tickets and then we’ll roll down from there to other athletes and our support groups,” Westmoreland said. “Its not ideal, but I think we’ll all take it.”