WALKER — The city's mayor, council and chief of police were sworn in for four-year terms Jan. 11 during a City Council meeting.
Mayor Jimmy Watson, Chief of Police David Addison and all five council members were re-elected in November without opposition. State law requires that elected officials must be sworn in again at the beginning of a new term even if they had served previously.
City Attorney Bobby King swore in council members David Clark, Eric Cook, Gary Griffin and Richard Wales and the police chief. Watson and council member Scarlett Milton Major were sworn in earlier in the day. Family members of the council were present for the ceremonies.
Watson said he has enjoyed working with the council and "could not ask for a better group of dedicated citizens and council members than this group. They have been most cooperative in giving their support for programs that have improved our city. Our council and staff are committed to making Walker an even better place to live and raise a family than what it already is."
The council voted unanimously to reappoint four officials of the Walker City Court who were nominated to their positions by Watson. Those officials are: City Clerk Tammy Payton; Clerk of Court Janis Valenti; City Attorney King; and Court Magistrate Todd Caruso.
Also on the agenda was the introduction of two ordinances that will be presented for a final vote at the council’s Feb. 8 meeting. The first proposed ordinance seeks to update and amend employee pay schedules and the other is to amend the city ordinance that regulates utility impact fees and tap fees. Both proposals were introduced without discussion.
In other business, Watson announced that a discussion of vandalism at Sydney Hutchinson Park will on the agenda for the same meeting. “It is important that we talk about the vandalism that has occurred at our park. The city has invested about $2.5 million over the past few years to make our park something special for our citizens and we have got to protect our investment. I share with our council members a lot of pride in what we have accomplished at the park and it is unfair and sad that some callous individuals…I guess it’s some kids and teenagers…have chosen to damage our park. As council members you have been very supportive in helping the city make some big improvements to the park and I want you to be a part of finding a solution to the vandalism,” Watson said.
The council unanimously approved the promotion of Corporal Doug Mincin of the Walker Police Department to the rank of sergeant. Also winning approval was the hiring of two part time school crossing guards, Melanie Godwin and Michael Kirby. Addison said it was important to hire the crossing guards because when those positions are not filled, uniform police officers have to be pulled from their regular duties to serve as crossing guards at the city’s schools.