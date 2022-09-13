Five members of the Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community organization along with three guests attended the annual Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community Area One Fun Day event July 21 in Marrero.
The event was hosted by the Jefferson Volunteers for Family and Community. The theme was Summer Cruisin', and entertainment and activities were cruise related.
A steak dinner was served, and door prizes were given out at various times.
TVFC has two groups: Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies. Tangipahoa Parish is one of 15 parishes that belong to the statewide organization, Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community.
For information, contact the Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community President Marie Heck at (985) 634-9510.