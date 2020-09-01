HAMMOND — Diagnostic radiologist Dr. Noah S. McGil has joined North Oaks Imaging Associates in Hammond.
As a diagnostic radiologist, McGill specializes in identifying and treating injuries and diseases in nearly every organ system of the human body using medical imaging procedures, such as X-rays, CTs, MRIs, nuclear medicine, PET scans and ultrasound, according to a news release.
McGill returns home to Louisiana and North Oaks from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he recently completed a radiology residency with a neuroradiology concentration.
McGill earned his medical degree and completed an internship in Internal Medicine through LSU’s Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. Hospitals in his internship rotation included University Medical Center, Touro Infirmary and Ochsner, all in New Orleans.