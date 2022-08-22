Fun on a hot August night
Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center, 113 N. Cypress St., is having a Hot August Night on Friday, Aug. 26. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is good all day and costs $8 for children and $5 for adults.
Live After 5 set for September
The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its third Live After 5 concert. Live After 5 is a new outdoor concert series featuring well-known bands in the area.
The free September concert is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 2, and features the Peyton Falgoust Band.
The concert is held at the Strawberry Parking Lot on W. Hickory Street near Ponchatoula City Hall. Bring a lawn chair, grab some food and drink from a favorite local restaurant.