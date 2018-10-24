THURSDAY
Teen Reads — Agatha Christie Mysteries: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Scary Stories Puppet Show: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Join for a night of fun and slightly scary stories including shadow puppet shows adapted from two classic fairy tales: “The Wolf and the Seven Little Kids” and “Little Red Riding Hood.” After the show, create a shadow puppet.
LPL Improv Group: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library. Join for some acting fun that improves communication skills and provides a safe environment for creative learning and self-growth.
"Fleur de Lis" Mixed Media Class: 6 p.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 N. Hummell St., Denham Springs. Join artist Shelly Frederick and explore the world of mixed media and paint a Fleur de Lis on canvas. Cost is $40 or $35 for Arts Council members. artslivingston.org.
SATURDAY
Paws Party: 11 a.m., Train Station in Antique District, Denham Springs. Join the paws party for a costume contest, bow tie contest, float contest and a parade.
Livingston Parish Book Festival: 11 a.m., Livingston Parish Library.
SUNDAY
Open Door Family Fest: 3 p.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 7000 Glory Land Way, Denham Springs. The evening will include trunk-or-treat, pony rides, inflatables, food and much more. The event is free. Children are encouraged to dress up in their not-so-scary costumes. There will be prize drawings throughout the afternoon. For more information, call (225) 667-4679 or visit opendooronline.com.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Fall Foliage Painting: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. A simple, but interesting painting class using four colors of acrylic paints.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
NOV. 1
Spy School: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
ONGOING
Arts Council "Back to Nature" Exhibit: Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host the Contemporary Fiber Artists Exhibit “Back to Nature” for the month of October. This exhibit will feature both two- and three-dimensional works in fiber in a variety of genres. On display through Oct. 27. artslivingston.org