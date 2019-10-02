Seven boys, all members of the Ann Fairfax Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution were inducted as junior members of the General Philemon Thomas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution on Sept. 22, 2019. They are, from left, Elliot Monroe Tubbs, Oliver Wilson Tubbs, Samuel Evan Charette, Alexander Russell Charette, Michael Scott Dunlap, David Chadwick Dunlap, Andrew Martin Thibodeaux. Chris Achee, president of the General Philemon Thomas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, is in the uniform of his patriot, Carlos de Grand, pre commandant of Pointe Coupee.