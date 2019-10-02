Seven boys, all members of the Ann Fairfax Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution, were inducted as junior members of the General Philemon Thomas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution on Sept. 22.
The boys were Michael Scott Dunlap, 12, and David Chadwick Dunlap, 14, sons of Chad and Laura Dunlap, of Denham Springs; Elliot Monroe Tubbs, 3, and Oliver Wilson Tubbs, 2, sons of David and Jamie Tubbs, of Port Allen; Samuel Evan Charette, 6, and Alexander Russell Charette, 11, sons of Russell and Jessamye Charette, of Port Allen; and Andrew Martin Thibodeaux, 9, son of Joseph Gabel and Sarah Thibodeaux, of Port Allen.
This event was in conjunction with a commemoration of the Sept. 21, 1779, victory of the forces of Spanish Louisiana Gov. Benardo de Galvez over the British in the American Revolutionary Battle at the British fort in Baton Rouge.
The old star-shaped fort was in the area of the Pentagon Barracks. The festivities were held in the Capitol Park Event Center adjacent to the area of the old fort.
The boys learned the British commander was eating breakfast when the battle started. A cannon ball whizzed right across his breakfast table.
The history of the battle was given by Chris Achee, president of the chapter, while dressed in the uniform of his patriot Carlos de Grand, pre commandant of Pointe Coupee at the time.
Membership in the Children of the American Revolution is open to any child who can trace ancestry to a patriot of the war, either serving as a soldier or furnishing supplies.
For information, contact Sue Badeaux, senior president of the Ann Fairfax Chapter, at suebado@cox.net.