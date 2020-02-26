HAMMOND — On Feb. 14, the staff, residents and friends of Belle Maison Nursing & Rehabilitation Center celebrated its annual Valentine’s Social.
Residents, dressed in splashes of red, gathered in the festively decorated main dining hall to enjoy live music, refreshments, bingo and other heart-themed games.
Keeping with tradition, the facility recognized John Traylor and Pansy Allen as Belle Maison’s Valentine’s Sweetheart king and queen, as voted on by the residents in January.
“The Sweetheart king and queen represent the cheerful, fun-loving attitude that we strive to embody here at Belle Maison every day,” said Brent Guitreau, Belle Maison administrator. “King John Traylor and Queen Pansy Allen bring light to every room they enter and are a joy to celebrate.”
Allen, a native of Hammond, serves as president of the Resident Council at Belle Maison. Because her birthday falls on Feb. 13, she has spent a lifetime celebrating Valentine’s days. She said her biggest accomplishments include her marriage to her husband, JP Allen Sr., and their son.
Traylor, originally from Natchez, Mississippi, is the father of three daughters and one son. He has a love for animals, particularly Labrador retrievers. He said his biggest accomplishments have been his strong work ethic and caring for his family.