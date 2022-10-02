Perhaps among mankind’s earliest pursuits was the art of casting a variety of devices into bodies of water in an attempt to somehow bring creatures lurking in the deep to the shore where the “catch” could be converted into a satisfactory meal.
For untold numbers through millennia, fishing has been both a pleasant pastime for many and an occupation pursued full time for others. The sport continues to attract legions of anglers who count “going fishing” among the most enjoyable of life’s pursuits.
However, there are still many others who might wish they could go fishing, but simply lack sufficient knowledge of how to pursue the sport. For the latter, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has devised a program designed to teach people how to fish.
One of the programs being offered at sites throughout the state in the coming months was held at Sydney Hutchinson Park in Walker on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
A group of fishing enthusiasts gathered on the banks of the park’s large lagoon to learn the fundamentals of fishing and then try to catch something once they were sufficiently educated on how to cast a baited hook into the water.
Christopher Conner and Joshua Porter, fisheries biologists with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, were the instructors for the class, which attracted a group that said they had come to the session either as beginners or as casual fishers who wanted to learn more about the sport.
Conner explained from the outset that the class was strictly an introduction to fishing. He said the classes have been popular and he described the response as “fantastic.”
“At most of the classes, we have had full enrollment and those who have chosen to participate tell us that they have enjoyed the experience," he said. "Fishing is as old as mankind and remains one of the most popular outdoor activities in which one can participate. Our classes are designed to teach those who want to fish, but don’t know how, the basics of the sport.”
Conner pointed out that while many choose to fish from boats, with most such crafts being quite expensive, many anglers can find joy in fishing from the banks of the state’s many rivers, bayous, lakes, streams and large ponds that are found in numerous cities and state parks.
To improve the opportunities of catching fish in municipal bodies of water, the department stocks such water bodies with channel catfish and, when the waters cool off in the winter, with rainbow trout.
Sydney Hutchinson Park was recently stocked with several hundred pounds of catfish of sufficient size to be worthwhile for catching and eating. Catfish, and prolific bream, or sunfish, were the principal quarry for the men and women who joined the class.
Before the students could advance to the water’s edge with baited hooks, they were taught some fundamentals by Conner and Porter. The lesson started with an explanation of the three basic types of fishing rods and reels in common use. The first combo presented by Conner was the spin cast, a closed face reel with a “push button” device atop the reel that releases the line for casting.
The second type of reel presented was the open faced or “spinning” reel. This reel does not have the “push button” release and requires that the caster hold the line on the index finger before releasing the line for casting. The third, and most advanced type of reel introduced, was the “bait caster” reel. Conner said this reel, the favorite of professional bass fishermen, is the most difficult to use and the reel most likely to “backlash” if not used properly.
After the introduction to the equipment, Conner moved on that most important aspect of fishing, knot tying. Using a chart, he first explained, and then demonstrated, how to tie basic knots that will assure the angler that their line will not come untied if pulled on by a fish.
After the knot tying lesson, Conner then explained that one of the most effective fishing techniques is the use of a “jig.” Jigs are weighted “heads” that come attached to hooks that can then be loaded with other attractants such as live baits, worms, or soft plastic lures that have become extremely popular over the past several decades.
Armed with this basic knowledge, Conner and Porter led the newly inducted anglers to the park’s long pier, where the first tentative casts were made.
Discussing the state of the sport, Conner said interest in learning how to fish has continued to flourish. “Through the programs offered by Wildlife and Fisheries, we are trying to reach out to the public and encourage fishing as a hobby or sport that can be enjoyed for a lifetime," he said. "We have learned that children will quickly drop their telephones and games when given an opportunity to learn how to fish. We are especially trying to reach out to the parents and encourage them to get their children into fishing. If a parent takes a child fishing, the child will likely come to enjoy the sport. Children just need the opportunity, that’s all."
Conner said while the courses now being taught through the department’s Get Out and Fish … Community Fishing Programs, are basic, the department does offer some advanced courses in such things as how to clean and prepare fish for eating, how to use cast nets, instructions on the proper use of fish finders and advanced techniques.
Members of the class said they came for various reasons.
“I have fished a little bit sometimes but I wanted to learn more about fishing. I think I will enjoy fishing all my life when I learn more about how to catch fish,” Zamaria Milton said.
Lillie Wells said she wanted to learn some basics such as proper knot typing and how to cast a line. “I like to fish. … I just wanted to learn more about it,” she said.