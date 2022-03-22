Sometimes the easiest path is not the best path.
It's a truism that Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard lived through last season.
Last year, the Eagles stormed through the regular season. They won more than a dozen games by the 10-run rule, sailed through their district 4-5A schedule unbeaten and ended the regular season with a 30-4 record.
Live Oak’s sterling play earned it the No. 3 seeding in the LHSAA class 5A playoffs and a home game against No. 30 Ouachita Parish in the opening round. Then, what looked to be a deep playoff run for Live Oak turned into an early exit as Ouachita Parish scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to a 7-5 win.
It's hard to control how many close games a team will play, but there is an advantage to being battle-tested.
“Last year, we 10-run ruled 16 teams. It was easy and I don’t think that was a good thing,” Cassard said. “It came easy for some of the guys and then, all of a sudden, you get to the playoffs and it's not easy anymore.”
Cassard’s comments came last week after Live Oak defeated St. Charles Catholic 1-0 in the Live Oak/Gerry Lane tournament. The game was a pitcher’s duel with the winning run coming home in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Now 15-4, Live Oak has made a habit of winning close games this season, and that suits Cassard just fine.
“This year is a little different. We’ve had four or five walk-off wins so it’s a little tougher,” he said. “I think this team is battle-tested already. They know how to play the small game, they know how to adjust at the plate, and we’ve got arms on the mound that can go get it.”
Among the arms the Eagles have relied on is junior right-hander Cameron Christ, who threw a complete-game shutout against St. Charles. The Comets had runners in scoring position in four innings, but he worked his way out of trouble each time.
St. Charles had the tying run on third in the top of the seventh. Christ struck out Ayden Authement to end the game.
Christ, who is the literal definition of a utility player with the ability to play any of the nine positions, thinks Live Oak can improve on last year’s results.
“I feel like (this season) is shaping up really good,” Christ said. “I trust every person that’s on the field with me every game. I feel like we’re going to have a really good season if we keep playing together.”
For now, Live Oak will continue to work through the tournament portion of its season, when games can outnumber the arms available to pitch. For an Eagles lineup that returned only two position players, the early season work has been valuable as they prepare for district play.
“At the beginning of the season there was some lack of continuity but we were finding ways to win,” Cassard said. “Now, we’re starting to grow up. We know how to win.”