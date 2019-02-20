The Y Knots Square Dance Club is holding its annual Open House and Fun Night on two Thursday, Feb. 21 and 28, at the Michael J. Kenney Recreation Center, 601 W. Coleman Ave., Hammond. Doors open at 7 p.m. with dancing and refreshments.
The Y Knot Open House is open to all ages and dress is casual. People interested in learning about square dancing can experience a low aerobic workout with friendship set to music.
Square dance lessons are scheduled to begin March 12 at the United Methodist Church behind Ross Downing.
For information about the open house or square dancing, contact Lessley Boyd at (985) 222-4202; Patricia Connell at (985) 542-0128; or Pat Lobue at (985) 320-0145.