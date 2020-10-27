Livingston Parish Republican Women hosted a Meet the Candidate event Oct. 22, at Wholly Ground in Walker.
Livingston Parish voters were able to meet and learn more about candidates running for local and state offices.
Each candidate spoke for three minutes, discussing issues of concern and his or her vision for the future.
The next regular meeting of Livingston Parish Republican Women is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov 4, at Big Mike’s in Denham Springs. The focus of the meeting will be honoring veterans, and veterans are invited to attend. The guest speaker will be Sheldon James, a retired U.S. Army sergeant. He founded Racin' 4 Vets, a Louisiana-based nonprofit that strives to improve the lives of struggling veterans, especially to end homelessness of veterans. Butch Meyn will provide musical entertainment for the meeting.
For information see www.facebook.com/pg/LivingstonParishRepublicanWomen.