On May 25, members of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community held their annual Volunteer and Scholarship Banquet at Mike's Catfish Restaurant in Amite.
The group awarded two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in Tangipahoa Parish: Paige Johnson and Phoebe Brandon.
Johnson graduated magna cum laude from Ponchatoula High School. She plans to attend Southeastern Louisiana University this fall, majoring in physical therapy. She was on the dance team her freshman year, took dual enrollment classes and is active in her church and community. She was accompanied at the banquet by her mother, Rachel Johnson; grandmother Donna Bouterie; and sister Zoe Johnson.
Brandon graduated magna cum laude from Loranger High School. She spent seven years in the 4-H program, where she won many prizes for shooting and cooking competitions and raising rabbits. She is active in her church's youth group. She will be attending Southeastern Louisiana University this fall and plans to study nursing. She attended the banquet with her parents, Rob and Kelly Brandon, and her grandmother Kathy Brandon.
After awarding the scholarships, several TVFC members were acknowledged for their hours of volunteer work in the community, and their years of membership in Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community.
Member Sue Nelson was recognized for her 50 years of membership and volunteer work.
In 2021, members volunteered over 10,000 hours serving the community in various ways. Members volunteer each week in nursing homes, businesses, churches, schools and more.
Other guests attending the banquet included Laura Baiamonte, Lily Dickens and Molly Mayer, family members of Hilda Alphonse, a longtime member who died this year. A short memorial was held in her memory, with a special poem read by member Karen Moran. Tangipahoa 4H leader Megan Roberts also attended the banquet as a guest.
Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family And Community has two groups: Sunshine Ladies, which meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m., and Wednesday Volunteers, which meets on the first Wednesday at 10 a.m. Both clubs meet at either a member's home or a restaurant.
Email President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com or membership Chair Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com for information. Visit www.tangivfc.com to see some of the group's past projects and get information.