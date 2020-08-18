HAMMOND — Cypress Pointe Hospital has been awarded full certification to the ISO 9001 Quality Management System by DNV GL Healthcare.
“Cypress Pointe Hospital is dedicated to providing safe and quality health care every single day,” said Julie Diodene, chief clinical officer. “ISO certification not only reflects that mission, but helps to empower it. The certificate is just a piece of paper, but the effort required to achieve it fundamentally transforms the way we do business.”
ISO 9001 is a widely-accepted quality management system in use around the world, a news release said.
The release said ISO 9001 helps standardize processes. The ultimate impact of ISO within hospitals is the reduction or elimination of variation, so that critical work processes are done consistently and the “best ideas” aren’t held by one person or one department, but are ingrained in the organization itself.
“Cypress Pointe Hospital has worked hard to achieve this certification, and they have done so with unwavering commitment from their top leadership to make their hospital the best it can be,” says Patrick Horine, president of DNV GL Healthcare. “ISO certification isn’t just an award or trophy for something you’ve done, it’s public evidence that you are at the top of your game with an obvious plan in place to make excellence an every day objective.”