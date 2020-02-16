A Livingston Parish teenager who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning was a student basketball player at Holden High School, the school said Sunday.

Nathan Raymond, 16, was among five people involved in a crash after the pickup they were in veered off U.S. 190 around 1:30 a.m. and struck a tree just east of La. 441 in Livingston Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Raymond, of Holden, was a passenger in the truck and suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected, according to trooper, who added that he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Emergency crews brought the four others to hospitals with serious injuries, though their conditions weren't released Sunday.

According to Holden High School, Raymond was a junior and played on the boys basketball team.

In a Sunday evening statement, the school encouraged students to wear red shirts Monday in Raymond's memory. "His classmates knew this and want to honor him by wearing his favorite color to school," the statement read,.

The identities of the driver and other passengers weren't immediately released, nor were their conditions. It also wasn't immediately known if they had been wearing seat belts.

