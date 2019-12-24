DENHAM SPRINGS — Members of the Young At Heart organization affiliated with Immaculate Conception Catholic Church gathered Dec. 11 in the parish meeting hall to welcome the holiday season with their annual Christmas Celebration.
This year’s gathering marked the 25th anniversary of the holiday event and the large crowd at the celebration delighted in listening and dancing to live music, enjoying a catered meal and vying for a large number of door prizes. The Christmas Celebration marks the end of another year of programs designed to provide a social and spiritual experience for the elderly.
Linda Lopez, chairwoman of the Young At Heart group, said the organization counts almost 100 active members who gather each month for a pot luck dinner and the opportunity to hear informative and enlightening programs and entertainment.
“The Young At Heart group is very special to the Immaculate Conception Church and it serves as a way to give our wonderful senior citizens the opportunity to come together with their peers where they can make new friendships, enjoy a meal and learn some valuable information through our programs. We have doctors, heart specialists, local elected officials, and others meet with the seniors at our sessions. After the flood of 2016 we had experts come and offer our members ways to restore their property. We also have entertainers. It’s all just a great experience for our members,” she said.
Rosie Moak, who serves as the organization’s secretary-treasurer, said membership in the Young At Heart organization is open to all regardless of their religious affiliation or place of residence. “We have active members who are not members of Immaculate Conception parish and we have some members who come to our monthly gatherings from as far away as Baton Rouge. We welcome all who are interested,” she said, adding, “the only requirement is that they be at least 50 years old. A couple of years ago we lowered the age of membership to 50 so that we could attract some younger members.”
Moak said dues are $5 per year. “We have kept the price low so that anyone can pay their dues. At our meetings we have a 50-50 raffle that raises some more money and we sponsor trips to area casinos that are lots of fun and we make some money off of that also," she said.
The Christmas Celebration is free to all members and Moak said every effort is made to provide what she termed an “exceptionally good time,” for the participants.
The senior citizens were greeted by a welcoming group of other members and were offered snacks and beverages. The Pooyai Jamm Band played a mixture of popular songs and Christmas carols. The music inspired a number of couples to take to the dance floor demonstrating that age is no restriction for those who enjoy dancing. The vocalists in the band injected spiritual messages between their musical offerings.
The latter was an extension of the spiritual side of membership in the Young At Heart group. Lopez said meetings sessions are opened with a prayer and spiritual readings are part of the experience.
The holiday meal was a catered affair and a group of volunteers served the many guests who dined on a chicken and pasta meal that was accompanied by muffulettas, salad and dessert. Following the meal, the much-awaited door prizes were presented to the winners. Moak said that the celebration planners had obtained many door prizes including 45 poinsettias that she secured the week before the celebration.
In addition to the meals enjoyed by more than 80 at the parish center, volunteers delivered 21 meals to members who were unable to attend.
Moak said of her involvement as an officer in the Young At Heart group, “I was employed by AT&T for 41 years and when I retired I decided that I wanted to do something for retirees because I was one of them. I became involved with the Young At Heart group and it has been one of the most rewarding things I have ever done. I just love putting smiles on the faces of our senior citizens and seeking them enjoy being here with others their age where they can have a good time. Those smiles make it all worthwhile.”
Moak is also involved with the Livingston Parish Council on Aging and the local Food Bank. “There’s so much that needs to be done to make lives better for so many. … I just don’t know when to stop,” she said.
Lopez, who was the tax collector for the City of Denham Springs for about 10 years, has been a member of the group for 19 years and president for the past six years. She said that she, too, enjoys serving the senior citizens of the community and is also involved in other ministries that serve community needs.
The Rev. Frank Uter, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, said the Young At Heart initiative is an important ministry. "This group shows just how much our parish appreciates its senior citizens and it emphasizes the value that these great people bring to our congregation."
Uter said the Christmas celebration is a way to bring joy and fun into the lives of senior citizens. "It’s a treat to see just how much they enjoy this day with the opportunity to come together for a great meal, some fine entertainment and above all to share the Christmas spirit with their friends and fellow members. It’s a celebration of love for some very special members of our community.”