The Livingston Parish School Board on June 30 approved the appointment of three new substitute principals for the 2022-23 school year: Jill Dupuy, substitute principal of Springfield High School; Amy Cheney, substitute principal of Freshwater Elementary; and Bridget Castille, substitute principal of Denham Springs Elementary.
Superintendent Joe Murphy presented the recommended appointees for approval.
“I am very excited to bring to you these recommendations,” Murphy said. “Each of these candidates are highly qualified and exhibit outstanding leadership skills.”
Dupuy replaces outgoing Principal Spencer Harris who now serves as the district’s director of Child Welfare and Attendance. Dupuy has served as assistant principal of Springfield High School for the past two years.
“For the past two years, our campus has been working to implement the AVID program, which focuses on our middle-range students – those students who average Bs and Cs, and who want to advance their learning at a college or university. This program is intended to support those students to attain higher academic success,” Dupuy said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to see this project through and to continue working with this school to advance all our students.
“It may sound cliché, but we have faculty that is like family,” she said. “I’m honored to be able to maintain a leadership position in this great environment.”
Prior to working at Springfield High School, Dupuy served as an instructional coach at French Settlement High School for two years, and taught Spanish at Denham Springs High School for eight years. Dupuy holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. She is pursuing a Plus-30 education certification from Louisiana Tech University.
Cheney replaces outgoing Principal Julie Dugas at Freshwater Elementary, who is on leave from the district. She has served as the school’s assistant principal for the past nine years. Prior to that appointment, Cheney was an instructional coach for three years – one year at Freshwater Elementary and two years at Juban Parch Junior High – and a middle school teacher at Westside Junior High for 12 years.
“I appreciate the opportunity to continue working with the staff and community of Freshwater Elementary. This school has a strong tradition of academic achievement and community support,” she said.
Cheney holds a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and Plus-30 education certification from Southeastern Louisiana University. She said she began her career as a student teacher at Freshwater Elementary School.
“It’s so special that my career has come full circle,” she said. “This place means so much to me, and I am honored to continue to serve here.”
Castille replaces Gail DeLee as principal of Denham Springs Elementary, who is on leave from the district. Castille has served as assistant principal at Seventh Ward Elementary for the past four years.
“I am excited and humbled to be given this opportunity to serve our Denham Springs community in such a meaningful way. I also know that a lot of work, sweat and tears went into developing the new Denham Springs Elementary facility. It is my goal to honor our community by utilizing the functionality of such a modern facility to have the greatest impact on student learning. I am looking forward to joining the Denham Springs Elementary family,” Castille said.
Prior to her work as a school administrator, Castille served as an instructional coach at Juban Parc Elementary for five years, and as an elementary teacher at Eastside Elementary for seven years. She also has teaching experience in East Baton Rouge Parish and Caddo Parish.
Castille is a National Guard Army veteran. She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology from LSU-Shreveport. She earned a teaching certificate while working in East Baton Rouge Parish, and she completed a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. Castille also earned certification to be a school bus driver for the district last year.