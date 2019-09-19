DENHAM SPRINGS — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy made a special visit to the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotic Center during his visit to Livingston Parish last week.
Cassidy’s visit included a tour of the restored facilities that sit on the 12-acre site of the old Southside Elementary on Range Avenue in Denham Springs. Those two buildings host a variety of classes for students at Denham Springs High School and Denham Springs Freshman High aimed at advancing student knowledge of engineering and advanced technology concepts.
“Our instructors are very tech savvy,” STEM & Robotics Center Director Michael Simmons said, noting that students are learning the hands-on aspects on the technology, as well as the computational thinking skills necessary to make technology work more effectively.
During the tour, Cassidy spoke with students in a digital storytelling class. The students were unboxing new cameras and tripods and learning the basics of video photography equipment.
“These students can advance to an exciting, rewarding career in digital media or video photography,” Simmons said.
Cassidy encouraged the students to think about the next greatest challenges, and he encouraged those who might be interested in an internship with his office in Washington, D.C., to contact his office to apply.