Livingston Parish School officials and Gerry Lane Enterprises President Eric Lane recently cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open Walker High School’s Paint and Body Shop. The shop will give students hands-on training in automotive painting and repairs, which will qualify them to earn certification in the industry. Pictured from left are Gerry Lane Enterprises President Eric Lane; Walker School Board Member Bo Graham; Career Technical Education Coordinator Staci Polozola; Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre; and Walker High School CTE Teacher Chris Ledoux.