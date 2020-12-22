brgrad.jpg

On Dec. 12, 2020, Kim Alison Steinhebel, of Baton Rouge, graduated from Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University with a Master of Science in Nutritional Science Dietetic Internship.

 Provided photo

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University graduated over 70 students on Dec. 12 during an outside graduation in the Liberal Arts and Science parking lot, 5345 Brittany Drive, and also livestreamed.

The fall 2020 walk-through graduation included spring and summer graduates and came through grouped in subject area through the afternoon: arts and sciences; health professions; nursing; doctor of physical therapy Class of 2021 White Coat Ceremony; and Applied Behavior Analysis Program Certificate Ceremony.

The doctor of physical therapy students represent the inaugural cohort that will graduate in May 2021.

The Applied Behavior Analysis Program Certificate Ceremony students are the first to receive this certification from the university.

Graduates from the area include:

Denham Springs

Whitney Claire Fourrier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program

Sha'Quana Janay Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program

Sarah Lentz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program

Radhika George Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

Paris A. Gil, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program

Miranda Lemoine Brady, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program

Joshlyn Micaela Shelby, Bachelor of Science in Biology-Pre-Prof Human Medicine Track

Chastity Layne Houghton, Masters of Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner

Austin Joseph Tucker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program

Allison Kate Kapera, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Livingston

Rebecca Marie McDonald, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program

Hammond

Mason James Martel, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

View comments