Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University graduated over 70 students on Dec. 12 during an outside graduation in the Liberal Arts and Science parking lot, 5345 Brittany Drive, and also livestreamed.
The fall 2020 walk-through graduation included spring and summer graduates and came through grouped in subject area through the afternoon: arts and sciences; health professions; nursing; doctor of physical therapy Class of 2021 White Coat Ceremony; and Applied Behavior Analysis Program Certificate Ceremony.
The doctor of physical therapy students represent the inaugural cohort that will graduate in May 2021.
The Applied Behavior Analysis Program Certificate Ceremony students are the first to receive this certification from the university.
Graduates from the area include:
Denham Springs
Whitney Claire Fourrier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
Sha'Quana Janay Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
Sarah Lentz, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
Radhika George Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
Paris A. Gil, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
Miranda Lemoine Brady, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
Joshlyn Micaela Shelby, Bachelor of Science in Biology-Pre-Prof Human Medicine Track
Chastity Layne Houghton, Masters of Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner
Austin Joseph Tucker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
Allison Kate Kapera, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Livingston
Rebecca Marie McDonald, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
Hammond
Mason James Martel, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science