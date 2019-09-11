The Chalmette High School Alumni Association is trying to find graduates of St. Bernard Parish schools who wound up in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
The group will host its annual Fall Social on Sept. 20 in the main campus cafeteria immediately following the Chalmette High vs. Holy Cross football game. All alumni and their families, as well as friends of Chalmette High School, are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.
The Alumni Board of Directors said it hopes many alumni will return to help celebrate 27 years of support and service. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Visit the alumni table outside the gate to join or renew a membership. Each paid membership will entitle the member to one free ticket to the game.
Alumni shirts and hats from Chalmette High, as well as Andrew Jackson, St. Bernard and P.G.T. Beauregard high schools will be available for purchase at the gate and at the social.
The association is conducting its annual membership drive. Membership is open to graduates, friends and supporters of Chalmette High, as well as graduates from all former St. Bernard Parish high schools. Dues are $10 per membership year (September through August). To join, mail dues to CHS Alumni Association, c/o Chalmette High School, 1100 E. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette, LA 70043.
A membership form can be downloaded by visiting www.sbpsb.org/domain/2278. If unable to download this form, simply mail dues along with name, mailing address, email address, phone number and year graduated. Checks should be made payable to CHSAA. While on the webpage, register as an alumnus to receive periodic information about the association.
For any additional information, contact Beryl Hargis at (504) 442-1421 and follow the Facebook page The Chalmette High School Alumni Association.