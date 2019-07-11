Entergy is reporting more than 10,000 customers without power in Tangipahoa Parish as storms continue moving through the area.
According to its outage map, multiple outages have been reported in the parish south of Hammond, the largest group being about 1,500 customers near Ponchatoula.
"Due to the thunderstorms along with the high winds that have and continue to move through the area we are experiencing numerous outages," the site reads.
Entergy estimates the outages could last until 5 p.m. Thursday.