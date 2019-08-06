Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards, a four-term incumbent and the brother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, drew two Republican challengers on the first day of qualifying Tuesday.
Cameron Crockett, of Tickfaw, and Arden Wells, of Ponchatoula, a perennial candidate over the years, filed to run against Daniel Edwards, a Democrat who also filed for re-election Tuesday.
Edwards has endured plenty of bad publicity in recent years over rogue narcotics agents, problems in his jail and undercover detectives who went too far in an attempted sting of a St. Helena strip club.
Incumbent Parish President Robby Miller, a Republican; Clerk of Court Gary Stanga, a Republican; and Assessor Joaquin "JR." Matheau, a Democrat, all filed for re-election on Tuesday but had not yet drawn any opponents.
Find a full list of qualified candidates here.
Qualifying ends Thursday. The primary is Oct. 12, with early voting scheduled Sept. 28-Oct.5. A runoff election is scheduled Nov. 16.