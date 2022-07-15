A Tangipahoa Parish judge opened a hearing Friday on who should have custody of a teenage girl — the girl’s mother or the man accused of raping the woman 17 years ago.
John Barnes, 46, who didn't learn about the girl until years later, had joint custody of the girl until last March when he gained sole custody, WBRZ reported previously. At a court hearing earlier this summer, 21st Judicial District Judge Jeff Cashe revoked Barnes' custody and placed the girl with custodians rather than award full custody to her mother.
Both Barnes and the woman agreed to who should serve as custodians of the girl, and they alternated weekend custody of the child.
The girl, through her attorney, on Friday asked Cashe to let her remain with the couple who she has lived with since last month. The custodians were agreed upon by both Barnes and the mother.
Friday's hearing went well past business hours, and included testimony behind closed doors from the girl and from employees of the Department of Children and Family Services.
The child’s mother says she was 16 when Barnes raped her, but she didn’t file a complaint with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office until 2015. Deputies didn’t look into the case until this year, and subsequently turned it over to the district attorney's office.
Friday’s hearing was scheduled to consider whether Cashe should permanently terminate Barnes’ parental rights, given the rape accusation. At the time the child was conceived, Barnes was 30 and the mother was 16 and unable to give consent to sexual contact with someone that much older than her.
Experts in family law have said that, under the Louisiana civil code, a formal rape conviction would not be necessary to terminate parental rights if the child is conceived through statutory rape or felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
At Friday’s hearing, Barnes took the stand and said he believed that when looking at the statutes, "at face value," it's against the law for a 16-year-old and a 30-year-old to have sex.
But he testified that the woman said she was "a college student that night" and refused to acknowledge that she was actually a minor. Eventually the mother's attorney told Barnes, after he had interrupted several times, to "shut his mouth."
The judge had given Barnes full custody over the child in March, one month after the mother filed a petition detailing the rape accusation for the first time in the court record. Barnes gained custody after accusing the mother of being in contempt for violating a court order regarding the daughter’s possession of a phone, though court documents didn’t detail the reasoning behind the judge’s ruling.
Last month, the Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's office apologize for not working on the mother's rape accusation earlier.
“(O)ur department absolutely dropped the ball, and we simply must own our mistake,” the sheriff's office said.