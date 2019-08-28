ALBANY — For more than a year, the congregation of St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland Catholic Church has gathered in a meeting hall while its church underwent extensive renovations.
Parishioners of the historic landmark in the eastern area of Livingston Parish are hoping weekly services can soon return to their sanctuary.
The church needed upgrades to accommodate a growing congregation.
Plans call for religious services to return to the church sometimes in September, but a formal rededication ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 17.
The church has served the Catholic community in the area since it was built in 1910. The edifice was officially consecrated in 1912 and was the spiritual home of the many Hungarian Catholic families that had moved into the area to work in the Brackenridge Lumber Company mill. Once timber in the area had been cut, the lumber company began selling 20 acre plots to its workers, many of whom were Hungarian emigrants. Word of the community spread and several hundred families of Hungarian origin settled in the community.
The Rev. Jamin David, pastor of St. Margaret’s for the past eight years, said his church and the Hungarian Presbyterian Church provided the spiritual centers of the community which was regarded as the largest rural Hungarian settlement in the nation. “Historically, the Hungarians were about 70 percent Catholic and about 30 percent Presbyterian. In the early days of the settlement, the two shared the same building for their services, but as time went by each group build their own churches. Both are still thriving today,” he said.
St. Margaret’s, a Gothic revival church with a distinct belfry commanding its front entrance, was placed on the National Register for Historic Places in 1992.
The church’s name, St. Margaret, Queen of Scotland, relates to the Hungarian community. St. Margaret was Hungarian by birth, and she was banished to Scotland where she married into a royal family.
David said the original church has served its congregation very well over the years, but the time had come to make some changes to the building. He said that over the years as a need arose, small additions were made to the building and changes were incorporated as they became necessary with no definitive plan for the future of the church.
But the ultimate reason for renovating the church and the campus now, David said, was demographics. “Over the past several years, we have grown at an unbelievable rate. Since 2012 our congregation has grown from 450 to about 950 families. We have had to now offer four masses on the weekends to serve our congregation. We simply outgrew the church and many in the congregation realized that it was time that we draw up a master plan and prepare for the future,” he said. St. Margaret’s draws worshipers from Albany, Springfield, Holden, Livingston and even Hammond and Ponchatoula.
David said that in 2015 a committee was established to determine the future needs of the church parish and a master plan for growth was adopted. The first step was to overhaul the rectory, where the priest lives, and the Hall of Saints, which serves as the church offices and a meeting place. Phase one of the master plan was to purchase a five-acre tract in front of the church. David explained that the church was built on a 20-acre plot donated by the Yuhasz family, one of the early Hungarian families to locate in the area. He said the church does not now need the five acres, but the purchase was made because the congregation feared that it would be used as a commercial location that would distract from the church.
David said that the next step was to consider the options of what to do with the 100-year-old building. “”We could have abandoned the old church and started all over, but the building has meant so much to this community. It is one of Livingston Parishes’ landmarks and it is a symbol of the faith commitment in this community. We decided to save the church and to expand on it to meet the new demands of our congregation, and that is the work that is now nearing completion,” he said.
Plans were made to remove an arch that had been over the main sanctuary and remove the back wall of the church so that the building could be expanded by 20 feet. “We wanted to preserve the building and make sure that its architecture was kept intact while adding the needed space. We kept the distinctive facade intact and added more access to the building so that it is now accessible to the handicapped,” he said.
The church, which could accommodate about 250 worshippers in the past, will now be able to seat 320 . “Not only will the church be larger, it will also be more functional. We now have a dedicated confessional, a working sacristy that also provides storage space and better access to the church in general,” he said.
At the same time, the planners decided to give the entire church property a more “campus” look. To that end, the church, rectory, Hall of Saints and the meeting hall were all painted white and metal roofs were placed on all the structures.
Also new at the church will be a paved parking lot for 150 vehicles. Since its founding the church’s parking lot has been crushed limestone.
Looking to the future, David said plans are to pave the road to the historic cemetery on the church property and to provide better access to church buildings. Ultimately, he said, the church family may decide to build a new church that could accommodate as many as 500 to 1000 worshipers. “If a new church is ever built, the old church will not be abandoned. It will continue to serve as a daily mass chapel and as a place for weddings and other special ceremonies. The old building is in remarkably good shape. It was built out of wood harvested right here in this area. The main beams and timbers are still in good shape and it is surprising how well the original structure has stood the test of time,” he said.
The original flooring, wide, thick heart-of-pine timbers still bear the distinctive saw marks that are indicative of their being shaped in the mills that were active in the area in the early 1900s.
The congregation paid $350,000 to acquire the five acres in front of the church and David said that it was “a bargain.” Thus far, the other renovations and improvements have cost about $2.2 million and David said that when the entire project is finished the total cost will be about $3 million. “Our parishioners generated about $1.5 million in just the past two years and loans will cover the remainder of the costs. We anticipate that we will pay off those loans in less than 15 years. The people have been wonderfully generous. It’s all about our congregation buying into a vision. It was something our people wanted to buy into. The future of our parish is very bright. We are a loving and giving community,” he said.
David said that during the flood of 2016 about 70 percent of the church members suffered flooding in their homes. However, he said, many of the flock decided to help others despite their own losses. All of the buildings on the church campus survived the flood and the church buildings were opened as refugee centers for those with nowhere else to go. “We rose up, as a congregation to help those impacted by the flood. We provided food, necessities and shelter to those who needed it. We started what we called a Home Starter Kit and in partnership with a Baton Rouge furniture company helped many families get furniture to replace what was lost in the flood. Ultimately we raised about $350,000 to buy furniture for residents of the area, he said.
The pastor said that while secularism is more and more discussed across the nation, he senses that residents of this area are still dedicated to their churches and their faith. “We have many in this area who are people of profound faith. The values here are the same as they been for many generations that go back to the founding of the church. It has been an act of beauty for me to work with the people of faith that we have here. Sometimes, adversity brings people to faith and it just seems like more people have returned to the churches since the flood. We are blessed in that we are a community that wants to work together and that is dedicated to enhancing the lives of all through faith.”
David said much of the work connected with improvements to St. Margaret’s was accomplished by the Master Plan Committee. Committee members included Gill Scioneaux, director of maintenance; Mary Herbert, staff representative; and members Robert Fisackerly, Mark Gaspard, Frank Good, Alex Kropog, Danny Kropog, Debbie Kropog, Royanne Kropog, Marcie McKnight, George Navarre, Sandy Raborn, Henry Sherburne and Robert Tariff.