LSU Campus Life awarded the 2020 Tom W. Dutton Scholarship to 12 female students who were nominated for their participation and leadership in campus and community service activities.
Among the recipients was Emily Otken, a Denham Springs junior studying biological sciences.
The award is presented annually to female LSU undergraduate or graduate students for their outstanding service to the university community through participation and leadership in community service activities. Additional criteria include full-time status, a 3.0 GPA and good academic and disciplinary standing with the university. No student may receive the award more than once while enrolled at LSU.
The late Tom W. Dutton’s bequest established the award in 1969. Dutton served as a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors from 1940-67. He also served as vice chair and chair of the board from 1940-44 from 1950-52 respectively.