French Settlement open house
French Settlement is holding an open house from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at 16015 La. 16 to thank and celebrate the people and agencies who helped in the flood of 2016 and the town's recovery. Jambalaya will be served, and Southern Cross will perform.
Walker advisories
To receive text messages from the Walker Utility Department regarding water boil advisories, due date reminders, disconnect dates and other information, residents may text TOWUTILITIES to 888777. A return text will ask for a pass code needed to join the service. Send the pass code utilities (all lowercase) to join.
Celebrate Hungarian traditions
The Hungarian Settlement Museum's Hungarian Harvest Dance is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at the American Legion Hall on La. 43, Springfield. Doors open at 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $12, $7 for children 6-12. At the doors, tickets are $15 and $10.
The event will have Hungarian singing, the traditional Harvest Dance and a wine auction. Ernest Breaux and his Poo-Yai Band will perform. Hungarian cabbage rolls, cabbage noodles, Kolbasz sausage po-boys and Hungarian pastries will be for sale. Visit www.magyars.org for information and contacts.
What's your child's language?
The Livingston Parish Public School Resource Center is holding a free seminar teaching parents to apply "The Five Love Languages" to their relationship with their children. Parents, caregivers, counselors and teachers are encouraged to attend this seminar for adults. at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Registration is required, and space is limited. Contact jennifer.rabalais@lpsb.org or (225) 667-1098. Provide the attending adult's name, and the school the children attend and their grade.
Upcoming
Free flu shots at Livingston Parish Library branches. South: 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20; Main Branch: 4 p.m., Sept. 25; and Watson Branch: 4 p.m., Sept. 26
The second annual Holden Volunteer Fire Department Benefit Fishing Tournament on Oct. 13. Visit Facebook for information.
- The Livingston Parish Book Festival for all ages is at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library. Visit www.mylpl.info/bookfestival for information.
- The Creole Festival and Decareaux Trade Sheaux is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the French Settlement Town Pavilion.
- The Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Festival is Oct. 6.
Support for softball teams
- The Walker High School Softball Alumni Game is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 6. Lunch will be served at noon for participating alumni. Admission for the five-inning game is $5. Players get in free, and concessions will be available. Contact Hali W. Fletcher at hali.fletcher@lpsb.org or (225) 278-9321 to register.
- An inaugural Benefit Car Show will benefit the Albany High School Softball Team from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at the school parking lot. Food and spacewalks available. Fee is $20 a vehicle with discounts available for multiple vehicles. Prizes will include Top 5, overall champ and people's choice. Registered cars will be entered in an hourly drawing. To preregister or for information, contact Marshall Spring at (985) 517-1976 or mspring71@yahoo.com or call David Knight at (985) 320-4915.