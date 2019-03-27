DENHAM SPRINGS — A large cast entertained audiences for a little more than two hours at the annual performances of Jackets Against Destructive Decisions Prom Fashion Show held March 18-19 in the Denham Springs High School gym.
Theme of this year’s performances was “Disney Comes to Denham,” and the lively show featured nonstop transitions from one number to the next and ultimately included about four dozen songs and scenes from multiple Disney productions. The teenagers, who largely put the show together on their own, easily transitioned from one act to the next in the fast-moving production. The offerings featured song and dance numbers that drew loud applause from the audiences.
JADD is a high school organization dedicated to encouraging teens to practice good decisions in many aspects of their young lives. The organization, affiliated with Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) has as its mission helping people avoid the dangers of drinking and driving and drug use. The organization also teaches the perils of impaired driving habits such as texting and using a telephone while driving, discrimination, bullying and other destructive decisions.
Shannon Donze, faculty adviser for JADD, called the group “truly amazing."
"These are some really wonderful high school students who are dedicated to their organization and to their high school in general," she said. "The cast, which involved so many, started planning for the show on the Friday before the opening performance on Monday. The kids came prepared. ... Most hardly got any sleep over the weekend, but by Monday the show was ready. This accomplishment says so much about the quality of the teenagers involved in JADD and our school in general.”
Donze said the teens largely planned each number included in the show and choreographed the dancing that accompanied each scene. The performers also had to learn the lyrics of dozens of songs that were part of the show. The students demonstrated considerable vocal talent with their singing, Donze observed.
The students were assisted by JADD alumni who came back to spend the weekend working with the teenagers to prepare for the show, Donze explained. “We could not have done it without the help of the alumni who came back to get the show going. This was the 21st year that we have put on what we still call our prom fashion show and our alumni who have been part of the show in the past are always happy to return and lend a hand with the next show,” Donze said.
She singled out Denham Springs High School alumna Erin Carraway and her husband Brandon for their assistance with the music, which was at the heart of the performance.
She explained that in the early days of the event, it was strictly a fashion show, presented in the usual way. However, over the years the students began to expand on the concept and brought theatrical aspects to the show. What has evolved is an extravagant stage production that has become one of the school’s traditions. Donze said that fashion still has a role in the production. Many of the formal dresses worn by the ladies in the production are the dresses they will be wearing to the prom. Tuxedos worn by the male cast members were provided by Squires Formal Wear.
Costumes that were identified with some of the Disney-themed numbers were provided by the teens themselves or were borrowed from local residents. “Different people contributed some of the costumes and that helped. We could not put on this show without the generosity of the community. Our corporate sponsors helped to finance the show’s expenses and our successful ticket sale also helped with the production. We greatly appreciate the assistance we received from the community,” she said.
During each performance, a “bucket” was passed around for donations that will be used to help underwrite a leadership camp planned by JADD for Gatlinburg, Tennessee, this summer. Donze said that about $1,000 was collected.
Former television star and Livingston Parish resident John Schneider, who gained fame from the “Dukes of Hazard” television show of several decades ago, participated in the production through a pretaped video. In his message, Schneider offered his congratulations to JADD for its mission in encouraging young people to make sound decisions in all aspects of their lives.
Serving as emcees for the show were Seth Bowden and Emily Sutton. Bowden was earlier named as the Outstanding Member of JADD for the 2018-19 school year. Sutton, a senior, is also active in JADD’s activities throughout the year. She said of her involvement in “Disney Comes to Denham,” “this was a great experience. Putting on this show brings all of our members together and we bond really well. A lot of work goes into putting on the prom fashion show but it is all worthwhile. This was my third year to be a part of the show and it has been a fun and rewarding experience. I will never forget the friendships I have made through this performance and the fun we had putting it all together,” she said.
This year’s show was dedicated to the memory of Tara Rice who should have graduated with the DSHS class of 1999. However, she and her mother were killed by a drunken driver before Tara could graduate. The memorial to the Rice family included in the fashion show program noted, “Tara’s family has suffered six deaths in three alcohol related crashes. These tragic crashes motivated the family to improve our community by promoting awareness. We extend our deepest admiration and support to Tara’s family for their courage.”
At one point in the show, Bowden and Sutton paid tribute to the members of the Billy Ernest family who were allegedly killed by Dakota Theriot, who is also accused of killing his parents.