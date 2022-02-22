Library closing and activities
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Tuesday, March 1, for Mardi Gras.
Here are highlights of scheduled in-person events at the Livingston Parish Public library branches. Registration is required by calling the branch or online at www.mylpl.info.
Main Branch in Livingston/(225) 686-4160
March 3 at 5:30 p.m.: Beatrix Potter Day for ages 3-7. Listen to a reading of “The Tales of Peter Rabbit” and learn about Beatrix Potter’s love of painting and natural science.
Albany-Springfield Branch/(225) 686-4130
March 3 at 5:30 p.m.: LEGO Family Movie Night for ages 5+. Build with the library’s LEGOs and have refreshments while watching LEGO DC Shazam! Magic and Monsters (TV-Y7)
March 5 at 10:30 a.m.: Pajama Storytime for ages 0-8. Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytimes feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts.
March 8 at 6 p.m.: Mossy Spring Wreath for ages 18+. Supplies provided.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch/(225) 686-4140
March 2 at 2 p.m.: Basic Computer Instruction for ages 18+.
March 2 at 5 p.m.: Teen Hangout for ages 12-18. Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks and more.
March 3 at 5:30 p.m.: Art Extravaganza! for ages 7-11. March is Youth Art Month. Class will learn about three different artists and creating works in their signature styles.
March 5 at 10 a.m.: 7th Annual Comic Con for all ages.
March 8 at 2 p.m.: Mountain Dulcimer Lessons for Beginners for ages 18+. The Lagniappe Dulcimer Society is offering lessons, and it can provide dulcimers. The ability to read music is not needed.
South Branch/(225) 686-4170
March 1 at 10:30 a.m.: Joyful Reads Book Club for ages 18+.
March 3 at 5:30 p.m.: I Wish I Knew … Handcrafted Paper Beads for ages 18+. Cherie Breaux continues her lessons on handicrafting beaded jewelry for beginners. Create two beading styles from paper. Bring your own paper or let the library supply you.
Watson Branch/(225) 686-4180
March 8 at 10 a.m.: Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club for ages 18+.
March 8 at 6 p.m.: Spine Tinglers Book Club for ages 18+.
Virtual Programming
March 11 at 10 a.m.: Mossy Spring Wreath for ages 18+. This virtual program will take place on all library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
GOP women to hear from Nungesser
Livingston Republican Women will hold a meeting March 2 at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. Attendees can visit from 11 a.m. The meeting convenes at 11:30 a.m. Lunch can be ordered from the general menu.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will speak. He is a native of Plaquemines Parish and has served as lieutenant governor since his inauguration in 2016.
The annual Livingston Parish Republican Women’s Clay Shoot is March 4 at Riverside Sporting Clays, 52400 La. 16 behind Lucky Magnolia Truck Stop & Casino. The entry fee is $600 per team of four shooters. Information and entry forms can be found at LPRWClayShoot@gmail.com.
Seeking student artwork
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites Livingston Parish students, including home-schoolers, in first through 12th grade to submit artwork for exhibition March 3 through April 6. Artwork can be about a topic, any medium. Pictures must be ready to hang. They may or may not be for sale. Contact info@artslivingston.org or (225) 664-1168, from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays for a registration form or information. Deadline to register is Friday, Feb. 25.
Apply for Young Hispanic Leadership Program
The Young Hispanic Leadership of Americas Program this spring will be at the Livingston Center in Walker. The program is designed for full-time students of Hispanic heritage in grades 10-12 in Livingston Parish.
The application is in both English and Spanish to help students and parents. The application deadline is March 1. The students can either email the completed application to livingston@southeastern.edu or turn it into the school library.
Students accepted have:
- Been born in a Latin American country or have at least one parent from a Latin American country.
- Cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
- Fluency in Spanish (preferred)
Application in English: https://tinyurl.com/5cxz6cjt
Application in Spanish: https://tinyurl.com/2s4744zb