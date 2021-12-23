It's hard to predict how a team will respond to adversity. Like weathering a storm, preparation is a vital component, but it's hard to know how things will turn out until the time comes.
For the Denham Springs boys basketball team, that time came in the Livingston Parish tournament against top seed and eventual champion Walker. After falling behind by 20 points at halftime, the Yellow Jackets showed what kind of response they have when their backs are against a wall.
Instead of unraveling, the Jackets cut a 33-13 halftime deficit to 42-36 entering the fourth quarter. They never took the lead, but they did throw a scare into the Wildcats. Trailing 48-46 with 20 seconds left to play and possession of the ball, Denham Springs got off two shots before their comeback bid fell short.
Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero took note of his team’s improved play since the loss to Walker as it improved to 10-3.
“After the first half with Walker, I think we’ve played some of our best basketball,” Caballero said. “Now the first half, Walker did with us what we did to them in the second half.”
The Jackets followed up the Walker game with a 62-54 win over French Settlement, another team off to a strong start with only three losses in the season’s early going.
“We beat a good French Settlement team when they had a day’s rest and we didn’t,” Caballero said. “We played back-to-back games, and I thought we showed some toughness.”
Wins over Belaire (65-37) and Plaquemine (53-37) followed.
Denham Springs has three players that average double figures in scoring — Ja’Barry Fortenberry (11.3 per game), Jordan Reams (11.2) and Garrett Guillory (10.2). Reams leads the team with 12 3-pointers, while Guillory pulls down a team-high 6.9 rebounds.
Another key player is Maison Vorise, who leads the team with 28 assists, and adds 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Fortenberry has a team-leading 28 steals.
If the Yellow Jackets stay healthy, Caballero hopes his team will have a stronger finish than it did last season.
“The challenge this year is that, yes, we’ve got off to a good start, but if we’re happy with what we achieved yesterday then we’re wasting today,” Caballero said. “It's something that we preach. When you’re winning, you look up and next thing you know you’re standing at 10-3. Two of our losses were anybody’s game — one by one point and the other by two. We’ve been in just about all of our games, so it's been a good start.”
A good start does not guarantee a good finish, but it provides plenty of hope for that to happen.