Livingston Parish 4-H has announced the results of its March 25 Achievement Day.
Overall Club Awards Club Banner Division: North Live Oak, first place; Elementary; Holden Elementary, second and Live Oak Elementary, third
Overall Club Elementary Division: South Live Oak Elementary, first; Live Oak Middle, second and Doyle Elementary, third
Overall Club Junior Division: Levi Milton Elementary, first; Eastside Elementary, second and North Corbin Elementary, third
Overall Club Junior High Division: North Corbin Jr. High, first; Southside Jr. High, second and Springfield Middle, third
Overall Club Junior/Senior Division: Doyle Jr/Sr. High, first; French Settlement Jr./Sr., second and Livingston Parish Homeschool Club, third
Overall Club Senior Division: Walker High, first; Denham Springs High, second and Albany High, third
Overall Record Book Winners:
- Junior Girl: Mollie Bailey, Holden Jr./Sr.
- Senior Girl: Emma Gaudet, French Settlement Jr./Sr.
- Senior Boy: Shane Nettles, French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Overall CRD Winners:
- Elementary: South Live Oak Elementary
- Junior High: North Corbin Jr. High
- Senior High: Holden Jr./Sr.
Leaders of the Year: (Sponsored by the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club)
- Jennifer Draper: French Settlement Jr./Sr.
- Rosemary Barnett: 7th Ward Elementary
Volunteer Achievement Award: Darlene McMorris
Outstanding Pet/Dog Care Award: Addilyn Anthony, Doyle Elementary
Outstanding Clothing & Textiles Award: Camille Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary
Scholarship Winner: Reymond D’Armond Scholarship – Orrin Cobb, Walker High
Emerald Award Winner: Autumn Herring, Walker High
Gold Clover Award Winners: Logan Vulgamore, North Corbin Jr. High
Honor Cord Winners:
- Sophia Allen, Doyle Jr./Sr.
- Orrin Cobb, Walker High
- Samuel Henry, Walker High
- Kyle Netterville, Denham Springs High
- Joel Penalber, Holden Jr./Sr.
- Kacey Threeton, Springfield High
- Maddie White, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Song and Yell Contest Elementary Division: Lewis Vincent Elementary, first; Live Oak Elementary, second and Freshwater Elementary, third
Heart Fund Drive: Levi Milton Elementary
Overall Club Reporter: Madison Vulgamore, Walker High
Overall Good Grooming Girl: Claire LeJeune, Northside Elementary
Overall Good Grooming Boy: Layne Wilkinson, Live Oak Elementary
2022 Livingston Parish 4-H Achievement Day tests results:
Aquaculture, 6th-8th grades: Mackenzie Wingert, first; Bryson Robinson, second and Ruston Graham, third, all from North Corbin Jr. High
Aquaculture, 9th-12th: Sophia Allen, first and Gabby Cutrer, both of Doyle Jr./Sr.
Camping Adventures & Backpacking Expedition, 6th-8th: Alexys Lowe, first; Ruston Graham, second and Bryson Robinson, all of North Corbin Jr. High
Camping Adventures & Backpacking Expedition 9th-12th: Alaynah Bourgeois, first; Sophia Allen, second and Gabby Cutrer, third, all of Doyle Jr./Sr.
Cast Into the Future, 9th-12th: Aaron Lea, first, Albany High; Sophia Allen, second, Doyle Jr./Sr.; and Gabby Cutrer, third, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Child Development/Growing in Communities, 9th-12th: Ashontre Dotson, first, Denham Springs High; Edward Queen, second, Holden Jr./Sr. and Whittney Boley, third, Walker High School
Citizenship/4-H Leadership/Jr. Leadership, 6th-8th: Preston Shaffett and Madison Puckett first, Albany Middle; Logan Vulgamore, second, North Corbin Jr. High and Caroline Draper French, third, Settlement Jr./Sr.
Citizenship/4-H Leadership/Jr. Leadership, 9th-12th: Autumn Herring, first, Walker High; Emma Gaudet, second, French Settlement Jr./Sr. and Cameryn Sibley, third, Walker High
Crank it Up, 6th-8th: Lawson Bache, first, LP Homeschool; Jacob McMorris, second, North Corbin Jr. High and Kallianna Andrews, third, member-at-large
Dairy Cattle, 6th- 8th: Kaillianna Andrews, first, member-at-large; Tommie Tyler, second, North Corbin Jr. High
Dairy Cattle, 9th-12th: Whittney Boley, first, Walker High; Cameryn Sibley, second, Walker High; and Orrin Cobb, Walker High
Discovering the World of 4-H, Room A: Harper Weber, first, 7th Ward Elementary; Ashlyn Main, second, South Live Oak Elementary; and Clara Dickson, third, Eastside Elementary
Discovering the World of 4-H, Room B: Anna Claire McCumsey, first, Live Oak Middle; Cohen Peterson, second, Levi Milton Elementary; and Cameron Eaves, third, North Live Oak Elementary
Discovering the World of 4-H, Room C: Landry Benesta, first, Doyle Elementary; Micahlyn Landry, second, South Fork Elementary; and Hayden Spring, third, South Fork Elementary
Discovering the World of 4-H, Room D: Haidyn Louviere, first; Edie Perkins, second and Chase Matthews, third; all of South Live Oak Elementary
Exploring the World of 4-H, Room A: Hannah Lipscomb, first, Levi Milton Elementary; Kensley Falcon, second, Levi Milton Elementary; and Alli Huff, third, Amite Christian Academy
Exploring the World of 4-H, Room B: Annie Everhart, first, Live Oak Middle; Aleigh Grace Psani, second, Levi Milton Elementary; and Bentleigh Tate, third, North Corbin Elementary
Exploring the World of 4-H, Room C: Coy Rodriguez, first, North Corbin Elementary; Avery Eymard, second, South Fork Elementary; and Autumn Whatworth, third, Amite Christian Academy
Exploring the World of 4-H, Room D: Julianna Baker, first, Northside Elementary; Alcaeus Meadors, second, Juban Parc Elementary; and Blakely Barksdale, third, Juban Parc Elementary
First Aid in Action, 6th-8th: Evelynn Artieta, first, North Corbin Jr. High; Oaklee Bigner, second, Doyle Jr./Sr.; and Madison Puckett, third, Albany Middle
Food & Nutrition, 6th-8th: Ruston Graham, first; Evelynn Artieta, second; and Kaleigh Covington, third, all from North Corbin Jr. High
Food & Nutrition, 9th-12th: Sydney Martin, first, Denham Springs High; Kathryn Daigle, second, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; and Ashontre Dotson, third, Denham Springs High
You’re the Chef, 9th-12th: Alyssa McLin, first, Doyle Jr./Sr.; Orrin Cobb, second, Walker High; and Sawyer Herring, third, Walker High
From Home Designs to Housing Issues, 9th-12th: Zoe Stahl, first, Denham Springs Freshman High; Kenna Morris, second, Holden Jr./Sr.; and Edward Queen, Holden Jr./Sr.
Good Grooming Boys, 4th-6th: Lane Wilkinson, first; Live Oak Elementary; Jackson Gillespie, second, Springfield Middle; and Keelan Sampey, third Albany Middle
Good Grooming Boys, 7th-8th: Lawson Bache, first, LP Homeschool; Jammal Asberry, second, Jr. Southside Jr. High; and Ruston Graham, third, North Corbin Jr. High
Good Grooming Boys, 9th-12th: Jacob Draper, first, French Settlement Jr./Sr. and Easton Benesta, second, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Good Grooming Girls, 4th-6th: Claire LeJeune, first, Northside Elementary; Sidney Lauzerich, second, Maurepas; and Ava Ferrand, third, Levi Milton Elementary
Good Grooming Girls, 7th-8th: Dara Fontenot, first, Southside Jr. High; Olivia Aime, second, Springfield Middle; and Oaklee Bigner, third, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Good Grooming Girls, 9th-12th: Gabrella Barker, first, LP Homeschool; Emma Gaudet, second, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; and Gabby Cutrer, third, Doyle Jr./Sr.
Growing with Others, 6th-8th: Carol Hernandez-Tovar, first, Southside Jr. High; Mackenzie Wingert, second, North Corbin Jr. High; and Valerie Jade Pineda, third, Southside Jr. High
Housing Design & Improvement, 6th-8th: Aubree Hunt, first, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; Jazlynn Tovar, second, Southside Jr. High; and Julie Carney, third, North Corbin Jr. High
Investigating Electricity & Inside the Box, 6th-8th: Zachary Boudreaux, first, LP Homeschool; Alexys Lowe, second, North Corbin Jr. High; and Liam Trawick, third, French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Keeping Fit, 9th-12th: Whittney Boley, first, Walker High; Amya Carter, second, Doyle Jr./Sr.; and Sydney Martin, third, Denham Springs High
Livestock, 4th-5th: Natalie Sibley, first, North Corbin Elementary; Juliana Baker, second, Northside Elementary; and Ava Hopkins, third, Northside Elementary
Livestock, 6th-8th: Tommie Tyler, first, North Corbin Jr. High; Kallianna Andrews, second, member-at-large; and Addison Sibley, first, North Corbin Jr. High
Livestock, 9th-12th: Sophia Allen, first, Doyle Jr./Sr.; Whittney Boley, second, Walker High; and Orrin Cobb, third, Walker High
T-shirt Design Contest: Elementary, first, South Walker Elementary; Jr. HighZ first, Springfield Middle; and Senior, first, Holden Jr./Sr.
Maintenance & Operation/Buying Your 1st Car, 9th-12th: Abree Gourdon, first, Doyle Jr./Sr.; Jake Forbes, second, Holden Jr./Sr.; and Carson Comish, third, Holden Jr./Sr.
News Reporter, 4th-6th: Brooklynn Glascock, first and Katelyn Young, both of North Corbin Jr. High
News Reporter, 9th-12: Madison Vulgamore, first, Walker High
Pet Care, 6th-8th: Anna Bravata, first, Holden Jr./Sr.; Mackenzie Wingert, second, North Corbin Jr. High; and Aubree Hunt, third, French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Pet Care – Leading the Pack, 9th-12th: Whittney Boley, first, Walker High; Sydney Martin, second, Denham Springs High; and Cameryn Sibley, third, Walker High
Photography, 6th-8th: Dara Fontenot, first, Southside Jr. High; Julie Carney, second, North Corbin Jr. High; and Mollie Bailey, third, Holden Jr./Sr.
Photography, 9th-12th: Sawyer Herring, first, Walker High; Landen Hooge, second, LP Homeschool; and Madison Vulgamore, third, Walker High
Poultry, 6th-8th: Zachary Boudreaux, first, LP Homeschool; Bryson Robinson, second, North Corbin Jr. High; Olivia Vulgamore, third, North Corbin Jr. High
Poultry, 9th-12th: Madison Vulgamore, first, Walker High; Cameryn Sibley, second, Walker High; and Orrin Cobb, third, Walker High
Reach for the Canopy/Making the Cut, 6th-8th: Julian Jones, first, North Corbin Jr. High
Reel in the Fun, 6th-8th: Kaleigh Covington, first, North Corbin Jr. High; Jacob McMorris, second, North Corbin Jr. High; and Ruston Graham, third North Corbin Jr. High
Refine Design & Clothing, 9th-12th: Autumn Herring, first, Walker High
Set the Stage, 9th-12th: Eloise Martin, first, French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Six Easy Bites, 6th-8th: Haleigh Nettles, first, member-at-large; Ruby Allen, second, member-at-large; and Selleck Farmer, third, North Corbin Jr. High
Shooting Sports, 6th-8th: Addison Sibley, first, North Corbin Jr. High; Haleigh Nettles, second, member-at-large; Landin Sholty, third, North Corbin Jr. High
Shooting Sports, 6th-12th: Shane Nettles, first, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; Sydney Martin, second, Denham Springs High; and Alex Mosby, third, French Settlement Jr./Sr.
Take Your Pick, 9th-12th: Eloise Martin, first, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; Shane Nettles, second, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; and Gabby Cutrer, third Doyle Jr./Sr.
Under Construction, 6th-8th: Melany Velasquez Suazo, first, Southside Jr. High; Diana Day, second, Southside Jr. High; and Analena Luneau, third, Live Oak Middle
What’s Bugging You?, 9th-12th: Abree Gourdon, first; Sophia Allen, second and Alaynah Bourgeois, third; all of Doyle Jr./Sr.
Wildlife, 6th-8th: Bryson Robinson, first, North Corbin Jr. High; Hailey Rogers, second, Doyle Jr./Sr.; and Tommie Tyler, third, North Corbin Jr. High
Wired for Power, 9th-12th: Zoe Stahl, first, Denham Springs Freshman High
You & the Environment, 6th-8th: Lucca Bianchini, first, North Corbin Jr. High; Brooklyn Spier, second, Doyle Jr./Sr.; and Alexys Lowe, third, North Corbin Jr. High