Livingston Parish 4-H has announced the results of its March 25 Achievement Day.

Overall Club Awards Club Banner Division: North Live Oak, first place; Elementary; Holden Elementary, second and Live Oak Elementary, third

Overall Club Elementary Division: South Live Oak Elementary, first; Live Oak Middle, second and Doyle Elementary, third

Overall Club Junior Division: Levi Milton Elementary, first; Eastside Elementary, second and North Corbin Elementary, third

Overall Club Junior High Division: North Corbin Jr. High, first; Southside Jr. High, second and Springfield Middle, third

Overall Club Junior/Senior Division: Doyle Jr/Sr. High, first; French Settlement Jr./Sr., second and Livingston Parish Homeschool Club, third

Overall Club Senior Division: Walker High, first; Denham Springs High, second and Albany High, third

Overall Record Book Winners:

  • Junior Girl: Mollie Bailey, Holden Jr./Sr.
  • Senior Girl: Emma Gaudet, French Settlement Jr./Sr.
  • Senior Boy: Shane Nettles, French Settlement Jr./Sr.

Overall CRD Winners:

  • Elementary: South Live Oak Elementary
  • Junior High: North Corbin Jr. High
  • Senior High: Holden Jr./Sr.

Leaders of the Year: (Sponsored by the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club)

  • Jennifer Draper: French Settlement Jr./Sr.
  • Rosemary Barnett: 7th Ward Elementary

Volunteer Achievement Award: Darlene McMorris

Outstanding Pet/Dog Care Award: Addilyn Anthony, Doyle Elementary

Outstanding Clothing & Textiles Award: Camille Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary

Scholarship Winner: Reymond D’Armond Scholarship – Orrin Cobb, Walker High

Emerald Award Winner: Autumn Herring, Walker High

Gold Clover Award Winners: Logan Vulgamore, North Corbin Jr. High

Honor Cord Winners:

  • Sophia Allen, Doyle Jr./Sr.
  • Orrin Cobb, Walker High
  • Samuel Henry, Walker High
  • Kyle Netterville, Denham Springs High
  • Joel Penalber, Holden Jr./Sr.
  • Kacey Threeton, Springfield High
  • Maddie White, Doyle Jr./Sr.

Song and Yell Contest Elementary Division: Lewis Vincent Elementary, first; Live Oak Elementary, second and Freshwater Elementary, third

Heart Fund Drive: Levi Milton Elementary

Overall Club Reporter: Madison Vulgamore, Walker High

Overall Good Grooming Girl: Claire LeJeune, Northside Elementary

Overall Good Grooming Boy: Layne Wilkinson, Live Oak Elementary

2022 Livingston Parish 4-H Achievement Day tests results:

Aquaculture, 6th-8th grades: Mackenzie Wingert, first; Bryson Robinson, second and Ruston Graham, third, all from North Corbin Jr. High

Aquaculture, 9th-12th: Sophia Allen, first and Gabby Cutrer, both of Doyle Jr./Sr.

Camping Adventures & Backpacking Expedition, 6th-8th: Alexys Lowe, first; Ruston Graham, second and Bryson Robinson, all of North Corbin Jr. High

Camping Adventures & Backpacking Expedition 9th-12th: Alaynah Bourgeois, first; Sophia Allen, second and Gabby Cutrer, third, all of Doyle Jr./Sr.

Cast Into the Future, 9th-12th: Aaron Lea, first, Albany High; Sophia Allen, second, Doyle Jr./Sr.; and Gabby Cutrer, third, Doyle Jr./Sr.

Child Development/Growing in Communities, 9th-12th: Ashontre Dotson, first, Denham Springs High; Edward Queen, second, Holden Jr./Sr. and Whittney Boley, third, Walker High School

Citizenship/4-H Leadership/Jr. Leadership, 6th-8th: Preston Shaffett and Madison Puckett first, Albany Middle; Logan Vulgamore, second, North Corbin Jr. High and Caroline Draper French, third, Settlement Jr./Sr.

Citizenship/4-H Leadership/Jr. Leadership, 9th-12th: Autumn Herring, first, Walker High; Emma Gaudet, second, French Settlement Jr./Sr. and Cameryn Sibley, third, Walker High

Crank it Up, 6th-8th: Lawson Bache, first, LP Homeschool; Jacob McMorris, second, North Corbin Jr. High and Kallianna Andrews, third, member-at-large

Dairy Cattle, 6th- 8th: Kaillianna Andrews, first, member-at-large; Tommie Tyler, second, North Corbin Jr. High

Dairy Cattle, 9th-12th: Whittney Boley, first, Walker High; Cameryn Sibley, second, Walker High; and Orrin Cobb, Walker High

Discovering the World of 4-H, Room A: Harper Weber, first, 7th Ward Elementary; Ashlyn Main, second, South Live Oak Elementary; and Clara Dickson, third, Eastside Elementary

Discovering the World of 4-H, Room B: Anna Claire McCumsey, first, Live Oak Middle; Cohen Peterson, second, Levi Milton Elementary; and Cameron Eaves, third, North Live Oak Elementary

Discovering the World of 4-H, Room C: Landry Benesta, first, Doyle Elementary; Micahlyn Landry, second, South Fork Elementary; and Hayden Spring, third, South Fork Elementary

Discovering the World of 4-H, Room D: Haidyn Louviere, first; Edie Perkins, second and Chase Matthews, third; all of South Live Oak Elementary

Exploring the World of 4-H, Room A: Hannah Lipscomb, first, Levi Milton Elementary; Kensley Falcon, second, Levi Milton Elementary; and Alli Huff, third, Amite Christian Academy

Exploring the World of 4-H, Room B: Annie Everhart, first, Live Oak Middle; Aleigh Grace Psani, second, Levi Milton Elementary; and Bentleigh Tate, third, North Corbin Elementary

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Exploring the World of 4-H, Room C: Coy Rodriguez, first, North Corbin Elementary; Avery Eymard, second, South Fork Elementary; and Autumn Whatworth, third, Amite Christian Academy

Exploring the World of 4-H, Room D: Julianna Baker, first, Northside Elementary; Alcaeus Meadors, second, Juban Parc Elementary; and Blakely Barksdale, third, Juban Parc Elementary

First Aid in Action, 6th-8th: Evelynn Artieta, first, North Corbin Jr. High; Oaklee Bigner, second, Doyle Jr./Sr.; and Madison Puckett, third, Albany Middle

Food & Nutrition, 6th-8th: Ruston Graham, first; Evelynn Artieta, second; and Kaleigh Covington, third, all from North Corbin Jr. High

Food & Nutrition, 9th-12th: Sydney Martin, first, Denham Springs High; Kathryn Daigle, second, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; and Ashontre Dotson, third, Denham Springs High

You’re the Chef, 9th-12th: Alyssa McLin, first, Doyle Jr./Sr.; Orrin Cobb, second, Walker High; and Sawyer Herring, third, Walker High

From Home Designs to Housing Issues, 9th-12th: Zoe Stahl, first, Denham Springs Freshman High; Kenna Morris, second, Holden Jr./Sr.; and Edward Queen, Holden Jr./Sr.

Good Grooming Boys, 4th-6th: Lane Wilkinson, first; Live Oak Elementary; Jackson Gillespie, second, Springfield Middle; and Keelan Sampey, third Albany Middle

Good Grooming Boys, 7th-8th: Lawson Bache, first, LP Homeschool; Jammal Asberry, second, Jr. Southside Jr. High; and Ruston Graham, third, North Corbin Jr. High

Good Grooming Boys, 9th-12th: Jacob Draper, first, French Settlement Jr./Sr. and Easton Benesta, second, Doyle Jr./Sr.

Good Grooming Girls, 4th-6th: Claire LeJeune, first, Northside Elementary; Sidney Lauzerich, second, Maurepas; and Ava Ferrand, third, Levi Milton Elementary

Good Grooming Girls, 7th-8th: Dara Fontenot, first, Southside Jr. High; Olivia Aime, second, Springfield Middle; and Oaklee Bigner, third, Doyle Jr./Sr.

Good Grooming Girls, 9th-12th: Gabrella Barker, first, LP Homeschool; Emma Gaudet, second, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; and Gabby Cutrer, third, Doyle Jr./Sr.

Growing with Others, 6th-8th: Carol Hernandez-Tovar, first, Southside Jr. High; Mackenzie Wingert, second, North Corbin Jr. High; and Valerie Jade Pineda, third, Southside Jr. High

Housing Design & Improvement, 6th-8th: Aubree Hunt, first, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; Jazlynn Tovar, second, Southside Jr. High; and Julie Carney, third, North Corbin Jr. High

Investigating Electricity & Inside the Box, 6th-8th: Zachary Boudreaux, first, LP Homeschool; Alexys Lowe, second, North Corbin Jr. High; and Liam Trawick, third, French Settlement Jr./Sr.

Keeping Fit, 9th-12th: Whittney Boley, first, Walker High; Amya Carter, second, Doyle Jr./Sr.; and Sydney Martin, third, Denham Springs High

Livestock, 4th-5th: Natalie Sibley, first, North Corbin Elementary; Juliana Baker, second, Northside Elementary; and Ava Hopkins, third, Northside Elementary

Livestock, 6th-8th: Tommie Tyler, first, North Corbin Jr. High; Kallianna Andrews, second, member-at-large; and Addison Sibley, first, North Corbin Jr. High

Livestock, 9th-12th: Sophia Allen, first, Doyle Jr./Sr.; Whittney Boley, second, Walker High; and Orrin Cobb, third, Walker High

T-shirt Design Contest: Elementary, first, South Walker Elementary; Jr. HighZ first, Springfield Middle; and Senior, first, Holden Jr./Sr.

Maintenance & Operation/Buying Your 1st Car, 9th-12th: Abree Gourdon, first, Doyle Jr./Sr.; Jake Forbes, second, Holden Jr./Sr.; and Carson Comish, third, Holden Jr./Sr.

News Reporter, 4th-6th: Brooklynn Glascock, first and Katelyn Young, both of North Corbin Jr. High

News Reporter, 9th-12: Madison Vulgamore, first, Walker High

Pet Care, 6th-8th: Anna Bravata, first, Holden Jr./Sr.; Mackenzie Wingert, second, North Corbin Jr. High; and Aubree Hunt, third, French Settlement Jr./Sr.

Pet Care – Leading the Pack, 9th-12th: Whittney Boley, first, Walker High; Sydney Martin, second, Denham Springs High; and Cameryn Sibley, third, Walker High

Photography, 6th-8th: Dara Fontenot, first, Southside Jr. High; Julie Carney, second, North Corbin Jr. High; and Mollie Bailey, third, Holden Jr./Sr.

Photography, 9th-12th: Sawyer Herring, first, Walker High; Landen Hooge, second, LP Homeschool; and Madison Vulgamore, third, Walker High

Poultry, 6th-8th: Zachary Boudreaux, first, LP Homeschool; Bryson Robinson, second, North Corbin Jr. High; Olivia Vulgamore, third, North Corbin Jr. High

Poultry, 9th-12th: Madison Vulgamore, first, Walker High; Cameryn Sibley, second, Walker High; and Orrin Cobb, third, Walker High

Reach for the Canopy/Making the Cut, 6th-8th: Julian Jones, first, North Corbin Jr. High

Reel in the Fun, 6th-8th: Kaleigh Covington, first, North Corbin Jr. High; Jacob McMorris, second, North Corbin Jr. High; and Ruston Graham, third North Corbin Jr. High

Refine Design & Clothing, 9th-12th: Autumn Herring, first, Walker High

Set the Stage, 9th-12th: Eloise Martin, first, French Settlement Jr./Sr.

Six Easy Bites, 6th-8th: Haleigh Nettles, first, member-at-large; Ruby Allen, second, member-at-large; and Selleck Farmer, third, North Corbin Jr. High

Shooting Sports, 6th-8th: Addison Sibley, first, North Corbin Jr. High; Haleigh Nettles, second, member-at-large; Landin Sholty, third, North Corbin Jr. High

Shooting Sports, 6th-12th: Shane Nettles, first, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; Sydney Martin, second, Denham Springs High; and Alex Mosby, third, French Settlement Jr./Sr.

Take Your Pick, 9th-12th: Eloise Martin, first, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; Shane Nettles, second, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; and Gabby Cutrer, third Doyle Jr./Sr.

Under Construction, 6th-8th: Melany Velasquez Suazo, first, Southside Jr. High; Diana Day, second, Southside Jr. High; and Analena Luneau, third, Live Oak Middle

What’s Bugging You?, 9th-12th: Abree Gourdon, first; Sophia Allen, second and Alaynah Bourgeois, third; all of Doyle Jr./Sr.

Wildlife, 6th-8th: Bryson Robinson, first, North Corbin Jr. High; Hailey Rogers, second, Doyle Jr./Sr.; and Tommie Tyler, third, North Corbin Jr. High

Wired for Power, 9th-12th: Zoe Stahl, first, Denham Springs Freshman High

You & the Environment, 6th-8th: Lucca Bianchini, first, North Corbin Jr. High; Brooklyn Spier, second, Doyle Jr./Sr.; and Alexys Lowe, third, North Corbin Jr. High