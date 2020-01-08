LSU AgCenter is partnering with the Hammond Recreation Center and Ponchatoula Area Recreation Center to offer the SMART Portions-A Healthy Weight Management Program, teaching healthy eating, regular physical activity and focusing on a healthy weight are keys to success.
The four-week lifestyle healthy weight management program will include weekly 2-hour classes, a personalized meal plan, a resource binder, weekly weigh-ins, a journal of personal progress, food demonstrations and tastings, and tools to keep participants on track and motivated. The program costs $50 and pre-registration is required online.
The Hammond class will be at Hammond Recreation Center, 601 West Coleman Ave. Classes will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, Jan. 16, 23 and 30 and Feb. 20.
Register at https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-392-smart-portions-tangipahoa-january-2020.aspx.
The Ponchatoula class is at the Ponchatoula Area Recreation Center, 42074 North Hoover Road. Classes will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, Feb. 13, 20 and 27 and March 5.
Register at https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-391-smart-portions-tangipahoa-february-2020.aspx
If special accommodations are needed to participate, contact Keisha Fletcher at (985) 748-9381 or KFletcher@agcenter.lsu.edu.