Ochsner Eat Fit BR invites residents of the capital area to reboot their resolutions with the sixth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge.
The challenge, which begins Feb. 17, Ash Wednesday, and concludes April 4, Easter Sunday, encourages participants to make their own self-experiment by tracking pre- and post-challenge metrics. The #AlcoholFreeFor40 Challenge gives participants the opportunity to see and feel the benefits of going alcohol-free, both inside and out, a news release said.
Metrics include labs that show inflammation and liver health, body composition to reflect body fat, muscle and hydration status, blood pressure and a close-up photo to see face, skin and eyes. Visit www.alcoholfreefor40.com to join the challenge. The website contains links to sign up for screening events to track these metrics before and after the challenge for $25 (value of $400).
The release said people forgoing alcohol can expect:
Within Days: Improved energy, better quality of sleep, clearer eyes and improved appearance of under-eye circles
Within One Week: Reduced fluid retention, brighter skin, improved clarity and focus.
Within One Month: Positive changes to your weight and healthier hair, nails and digestion.
Those participating are encouraged to share their progress and connect with others via the #AlcoholFreeFor40 hashtag and its Facebook page.