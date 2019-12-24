The LSU 100 is a program that identifies, recognizes and celebrates the 100 fastest growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world. The company rankings were revealed at a black-tie-optional gala Nov. 22 at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge.

Secure Shredding and Recycling International, of Baton Rouge, earned the ranking as the No. 1 fastest growing company for the 2019 LSU 100. The company’s owner Jay Babb is a graduate of LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers earned the Summit Award, which recognizes the company that earned the highest rank on the ROARING 10 list. The company’s co-CEO Brad Sanders is an architecture graduate from LSU’s College of Art & Design.

Companies from the area on the list, determined by compound annual growth over a three-year period, include:

Rank, company, headquarters city, year founded

Ascension Parish

11. Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge LLC, Prairieville, 2013

26. Garcia Roofing and Sheet Metal, Prairieville, 1992

86. Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc., Gonzales, 2006

91. Gauthier Amedee, Gonzales, 1998

West Feliciana Parish

28 CEG Assessments, St. Francisville, 2003

Livingston Parish

40 Aydell Investments LLC, dba Sport Clips, French Settlement, 2010

Tangipahoa Parish

73 Hickory Small Animal Hospital, Ponchatoula, 2009

