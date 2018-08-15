DENHAM SPRINGS — In observance of the second anniversary of the widespread flooding in August of 2016, the Abundant Life Church will host the Second Annual Celebration of Hope at 6 p.m. Aug. 29.
Stan McCurdy, chairman of the Celebration of Hope, said the keynote speaker for the event will be the Rev. Richard Beatty, founder of Abundant Life Church. Other speakers will include the Rev. Ray Johnson, the senior and founding pastor of First Pentecostal Church, and the Rev. Val Taylor, the senior and founding pastor of Life Church in Walker.
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks will also address the gathering.
Music will be provided by choirs from throughout Livingston Parish.
“The purpose of this event is to bring the community together in celebration of two years of recovery from the great flood of 2016. Everyone is invited to join in this celebration of the remarkable way that our community cooperated in recovering from this catastrophic event,” McCurdy said.
Looking back, McCurdy observed, “the community will be coming together to celebrate how far we have come since the waters went down. Many of our churches played a large role in the recovery of the flood. The churches provided general assistance, food, and whenever possible, housing for victims of the flood, so it is only fitting that we gather in a church in a celebration of healing. The flood will affect our people for years to come. The flood didn’t end when the waters went down. Many are still suffering mentally from this event. The celebration will help in the healing process … and that’s what it is really all about, the healing.”
McCurdy said that last year Denham Springs hosted the first Celebration of Hope when an event was held to thank volunteers such as the Cajun Navy, veterans, caregivers, police, firemen and others. That event, held at the City Hall, included food, rides for children and a large church service. “Many, many of our residents commented in the months following the first celebration that they had been helped and consoled with the religious service, and that is why we are holding it again,” he said.
About 1,100 residents participated in a Celebration of Hope service held in the gymnasium of Denham Springs High School, McCurdy said. “We gathered at the gym last year because many of the churches had not yet recovered from the flood. That’s all changed now. The Abundant Life church had 7 feet of water in the auditorium, but the church has been fully restored and it is beautiful. God has blessed the churches of Livingston Parish,” he said.
He explained that he met with Mayor Landry earlier to discuss this year’s celebration and the two agreed that a church service would be the appropriate way to mark the second anniversary of the flood. He said the pastors have come together to plan the second anniversary celebration and they agreed that the event should be held in a church.
“We want the people to realize just how far we have come as a community since the flood. The message to the people will be, ‘We are going to be OK. … We survived this and we appreciate the fact that we live in a faith-blessed community.’”
“This was a difficult time. Everyone remembers the piles of debris on our streets and the challenges of cleaning our homes and businesses and trying to get back to the life we knew before. Some people are still recovering, but we know that eventually things are going to be better and that as a community we will get through those troubling days,” he said.
McCurdy emphasized that everyone is welcome to the nondenominational gathering. A large crowd is expected. “God will have his people there, and those who choose to join this Celebration of Life will be blessed by God."