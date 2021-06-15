Help available to start a business
The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern Louisiana University is providing meetings with professional consultants for anyone interested in starting or expanding a business in Livingston Parish or the surrounding areas.
Meetings in Livingston Parish will be available on the second Wednesday of each month at the Livingston Economic Development Council office, 11640 Burgess Ave., Walker. Additionally, beginning June 16 and on the third Wednesday of each month, appointments will be available at the Dixie Business Development Center office, 1810 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs.
The Southeastern LSBDC provides assistance in business plans, incorporation, LLCs, marketing, business loans, financial projections, cost analysis, patents, self-employment and more.
Confidential, one-on-one meetings are available by appointment only. To schedule one, contact the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southeastern at (985) 549-3831 or at www.lsbdc.slu@sbdc.org.
GOP women to meet July 7
The Livingston Parish Republican Women meet next at 11:30 a.m. July 7 at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. The featured speaker will be state Rep. Buddy Mincey, who will discuss the accomplishments of this year’s legislative session. The public is welcome.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association show set
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association for the months of July and August. This exhibit will begin July 14 and end Aug. 28. An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. For information, visit www.artslivingston.org.
A photography exhibit at the gallery ends June 26.
Shrinky Dinks class planned
Join instructor Cherie Ducote-Breaux for a class on Shrinky Dinks. Students ages 8 and up will have their choice of making a pendant or a keychain. The class will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon, July 17, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Cost is $15 per student, and all supplies are included. To reserve a spot, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book A Class to register. Space is limited. For information call (225) 664-1168 or email info@artslivingston.org.
Leadership class taking applications
In 2022, the Leadership Livingston Program will host its 10th-year class. The program has more than 215 graduates and has created over 25 Leadership Livingston Projects around the parish.
Applications are being taken for the 2022 class and are due by 4 p.m. July 22. Find the application at tinyurl.com/46nu3uz3.
Fourth of July Celebration has new home
The town of Livingston will host its annual Fourth of July celebration beginning at 4 p.m. July 3 at a new location, Sartwell Memorial Park, 29405 S. Range Road, Livingston. Food, music and games are on the schedule, with fireworks at dark. If it rains, the fireworks are still planned.
A kickball tournament is a part of this year's event. To register a team, fill out the registration form at tinyurl.com/cd2xzkab and return it to kmcoxe@townoflivingston.com by June 24.
Summer library events are in full swing
The Livingston Parish Library has many in-person events set for this summer. Reservations are needed. Visit www.mylpl.info to see what's available and to reserve a spot. Also, the library will be closed July 4. The Livingston Parish Library Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” is underway through July 31. For details on this year’s Summer Reading Program, visit www.mylpl.info/SummerReading.